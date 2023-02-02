Idaho Capitol Building photo

Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

BOISE – The House has passed House Bill 18 which would “remove a sunset clause from a provision that makes psychological injuries suffered by first responders compensable.”

The sunset clause of Idaho code 72-451 was introduced and passed in 2019.

