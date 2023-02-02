BOISE – The House has passed House Bill 18 which would “remove a sunset clause from a provision that makes psychological injuries suffered by first responders compensable.”
The sunset clause of Idaho code 72-451 was introduced and passed in 2019.
The bill identifies post-traumatic stress injury as an occupational injury that affects Idaho first responders. If the first responder has clear and convincing evidence of this physiological injury, the treatment should be covered under workers’ compensation.
One of the House sponsors on this bill was House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel.
What is post-traumatic stress injury? Rubel described it as being an event that happens that pushes the responder over the edge, causing the need for treatment due to psychological injuries like anxiety, flashbacks, insomnia, etc. There must be an event that takes place to cause such trauma. Rubel says “you do have to point to an incident in your line of work,” meaning events can pile up but at least one event was too much for a person in this field of work.
One concern Rubel does have is the fact people may not take advantage of this help. Will the uptake be high enough for the benefits? It is encouraged because it is covered for the first responder’s work. This bill should help first responders to be healthy, both physically and mentally.
Treatment can be anywhere from paid time off just to rest and recover, to those who seek treatment and help such as counseling or the best practices for the specific injury.
Rubel discussed how there were many firefighters who came forth and talked about how they really appreciated this treatment, and some said they wouldn’t be alive today without it. This is important because firefighters tend to be the first on the scene and encounter things no one could be deemed to handle without some help.
HB 18 passed the House 69-0 on Jan. 31 and has been referred to the Senate Commerce & Human Resources Committee. The bill must pass there, then be passed by the Senate and be signed by Governor Brad Little to become law. If this does happen the bill will become part of Idaho’s standard coverage for first responders.
Rubel stays hopeful in providing Idaho’s first responders with the help and care they need to continue to keep Idaho communities safe.
