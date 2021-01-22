The Idaho House on Thursday voted 51-18 to pass a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session.
As of now, that authority lies solely with the governor.
House Joint Resolution 1 is one of several proposed pieces of legislation this session focusing on the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government in Idaho. The COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it has fueled the debate.
HJR 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the legislature “to convene itself into an extraordinary session within 15 days of a written request of 60 percent each of the House and Senate membership,” according to the legislation’s Statement of Purpose.
“The majority of states have this ability,” House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks said during floor debate on Jan. 21. “I think it’s appropriate. I think we should have that, as well.”
Some lawmakers have expressed concern that Governor Brad Little has been making decisions during the pandemic without involving the legislature.
“While I appreciate the good gentleman on the second floor and what’s he’s doing and trying to do, I think that he should have involved us in the legislature,” House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said.
47 votes were needed for HJR 1 to pass the House. HJR 1 will be transmitted to the Senate. If it passes there, Idaho voters will have their say at the polls in 2022.
Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, is in his first year in the Idaho House and voted in favor. He said there are only 14 states where the legislature cannot do this.
“I don’t see this happening routinely,” said Bundy.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, voted against HJR 1 and another bill that would shift more power to the legislature rather than to the executive branch in a state of emergency. Gannon believes that the reason the people voted on a governor was for that person to use executive authority for a reason- and he says the two bills do not reflect that.
