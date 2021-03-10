BOISE — The Idaho House voted against a bill for an $8.5 million grant to the State Board of Education last Wednesday, March 3. After a wide range of debate on the grant, the conversation shifted more to the curriculum within schools and what children in Idaho are learning.
The bill would be using the education nonprofit, The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Because the nonprofit has statements regarding equity, the debate on the house floor shifted drastically when Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R- White Bird, said that she believed, “You are not privileged based on your gender or your race.”
“So, why are we teaching this to our children?” Giddings asked.
The bill would originally have given funds to create a statewide early childhood development assessment to determine the needs based on their city, since Idaho is diverse in rural and urban areas. It also would strive to improve readiness for children in schools before they enter kindergarten and try to facilitate networks for local communities to help teach their children. For measure, Idaho is ranked 48th out of 50 states in K-12 education.
Many supporters for the bill, such as Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy from Genesee and Rep. Rick Youngblood from Nampa, listed needs for rural communities to connect with other people and resources for early development to help kids get a head start to succeed in life.
However, the discussion still turned towards the concept of “social justice” being taught in preschools and the concept of motherhood.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R- Riggins, said that he believed the bill will end up hurting the family unit in the process.
“Any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and somebody else raise their child, I just don’t think that is a good direction for us to be going,” said Shepherd.
Shepherd later apologized for his comments.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R- Middleton, brought up how her son had to write a paper on the wealth gap regarding black Americans and how she was not pleased with the fact children in Idaho are learning in that way. Nichols said that ideas like social justice and critical race theory coming from national organizations are going to trickle down into local schools.
“Teaching them (kids) to be activists and to do things that we feel as parents coming from a conservatively known state is inappropriate,” said Nichols.
While the NAEYC would have a contract with Idaho to help with resources, the NAEYC does not currently have a national curriculum that they implement within local schools.
The legislature did not pass House Bill 226 by a narrow 35-36 vote.
