BOISE – This week, the Idaho House defeated HB 137, a bill that would have repealed a state law that allows voters to use an affidavit as a means of identification at the polls.
Specifically, the bill would have repealed 34-1114, Idaho Code, which permits voters to complete an affidavit when they do not have a form of personal identification at the election polls.
Supporters of the bill said with the affidavit there is room for voter fraud and those people should not be allowed to vote.
Those in opposition of the bill stated many reasons as to certain circumstances as to why this bill should be defeated – if someone forgets their ID or has an expired ID because there is no other need for them to have it, should they not be allowed to vote?
At the end of the debate, the vote in the House on March 21 was 33 ayes, 36 nays, 1 absent. This means the voting affidavit will stay in place as is.
