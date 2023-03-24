Idaho Capitol Building photo

BOISE – This week, the Idaho House defeated HB 137, a bill that would have repealed a state law that allows voters to use an affidavit as a means of identification at the polls.

Specifically, the bill would have repealed 34-1114, Idaho Code, which permits voters to complete an affidavit when they do not have a form of personal identification at the election polls.

