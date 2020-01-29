GRANGEVILLE – Ida-Lew Economic Development Council is trying to tackle the housing shortage in Idaho and Lewis counties.
“Through various business visits and meetings, Ida-Lew Economic Development Council has learned that several local businesses are in a position where they could expand and hire more employees,” said Ida-Lew Executive Director Gavin Lewis. These potential jobs are projected to be above the median household income for Idaho County of $39,113 (Census.gov). “One of the biggest obstacles local employers are encountering is a shortage of workforce housing.”
Throughout the month of October, Ida-Lew EDC conducted an online survey to gather input about Idaho and Lewis county housing stock and needs. The survey collected 228 responses. More than 25 percent of respondents said that their current housing situation does not meet their future needs. The single majority of respondents (29 percent), could afford $501 - $750 per month in housing rent or mortgage payments. Twelve percent of respondents do not feel secure with their current or future housing situation.
“The need for housing is overwhelming. A lot of the meetings with local businesses involve workforce housing,” Lewis said. “I recently spoke with one business that hired an employee from out of the area. Their new employee had to quit before they started because they couldn’t find somewhere to live.”
It is not only workforce housing, he added. Idaho and Lewis counties have an aging demographic, and the need for both assisted living and senior housing facilities is growing. Ida-Lew is working with Grangeville resident Charlotte Carlson to establish a small senior housing or assisted living facility in the Grangeville city limits.
“We are actively seeking an established home care business looking to expand, an assisted living facility to partner with, or anyone else interested in converting Charlotte’s bed and breakfast into an assisted or senior living facility,” implored Lewis. “We need housing of all forms and this building is almost ready to go. We just need someone to do it.”
For questions, comments, or to get involved, Lewis can be reached at 208-983-8302 or gavin@ida-lew.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.