Human remains discovered along the Salmon River last month have been confirmed as those of missing Boise man, John Randall “Randy” French.
Determination was made from a forensic dental analysis, conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to a joint press release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho County coroner, Cody Funke.
French’s remains will be released to the family in the following week. ICSO stated, “Our thoughts and sympathy remain with the family of Randy French during this difficult time.”
French was reported missing by his family during a fishing trip to Riggins, in June of 2017. Following an investigation, deputies believed French crashed into the Salmon River near milepost 201.3 on US Highway 95 (approximately four miles south of Lucile), sometime shortly after 5 a.m. on June 30, 2017.
Last month, on Jan. 5, a woman reported to ICSO she had found a human hand along the bank of the Salmon River on Pealy Loop Road, near milepost 220.5 on US 95 (three miles south of White Bird). A snowfall after the hand was recovered prevented a more thorough search of the area. The hand was sent to the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas for anthropological and DNA analysis.
Deputies returned to the area on Jan. 27-28 and recovered more skeletal remains, which extended for about 100 yards downriver from the initial discovery. Included in the remains recovered were the cranium and mandible.
The cranium and mandible were sent to Dr. Richard Fixott in Redmond, Ore., for a forensic dental analysis. Dr. Fixott examined the remains on Feb. 5 and concluded they were those of French.
Funke and ICSO thanked the Center for Human Identification, NamUs.gov, and Dr. Fixott for their assistance.
