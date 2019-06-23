GRANGEVILLE – A court hearing is pending for a former Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) deputy arrested last week for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.
According to an ICSO release, Nick Harris was arrested June 21 in California for two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under sixteen year of age and sexual abuse of a minor under sixteen years of age. The arrest comes following an investigation by the Idaho State Police (ISP). The investigation was turned over to ISP immediately when the allegations were brought to the Sheriff’s Office.
Harris was immediately placed on paid administrative leave on May 13 while the charges were being investigated. He had been employed with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office since May of 2016. His employment was terminated on June 21.
“When officers who are sworn to protect and serve are accused of a crime, it has a significant impact on all of us,” said Sheriff Doug Giddings. “The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting every resident of this great county. I will not comment further on this case, as there is pending legal action.”
Harris has been in California since his administrative leave. Sheriff’s deputies with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Jones, Calif., arrested Harris. He remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond.
