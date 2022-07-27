Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) logo

KAMIAH — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is currently investigating a theft from the CVRA Rodeo clubhouse in Kamiah during the weekend’s rodeo.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday evening, July 23.

