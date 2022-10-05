On Sept. 30, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the area of Highway 13 and Lightning Creek, when they noticed a vehicle that was involved in an incident earlier in the night and stopped to check the welfare of the person.
While speaking the driver, in plain view was a bag full of a white powdery substance. Idaho County K9 Mic also performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted on the vehicle.
Jason Ash, 43, of Kooskia, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
On Oct. 1, around 9:30 a.m., Idaho County Dispatch took a call regarding a male and female fighting and the male vandalizing a vehicle at Lyons Park in Harpster.
Deputies responded and arrested Daniel Ricketts, 42, of Moscow, Idaho was arrested for felony malicious injury to property.
On Oct. 3, around 12:45 a.m., Idaho County deputies were on a routine patrol when they stopped to make contact with a male subject who was walking around a vehicle on Highway 12 at Buttons Beach. The male advised he was having vehicle trouble and needed a jump start. K9 Nation alerted on the vehicle. The male then ran off about ¼ of a mile, down a steep embankment and jumped into the river. Deputies followed him and entered the water, where he was subsequently located.
Jacob Osborne, 42, of Lewiston, Idaho, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.