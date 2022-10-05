On Sept. 30, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the area of Highway 13 and Lightning Creek, when they noticed a vehicle that was involved in an incident earlier in the night and stopped to check the welfare of the person.

While speaking the driver, in plain view was a bag full of a white powdery substance. Idaho County K9 Mic also performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted on the vehicle.

