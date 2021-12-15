COTTONWOOD — Speed and icy road conditions were factors in a two-car minor injury accident at Cottonwood Sunday evening, Dec. 12.
Overall, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) reported 10 accidents and multiple slideoffs during the weekend, with snowfall and icy roads the main cause.
Sunday’s collision sent a Moscow woman, age 33, and two Clarkston, Wash., residents — a male, 21, and female, 20 — to St. Mary’s Health for evaluation, according to Cpl. Cory Juber, Idaho State Police, where they were subsequently released.
The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m., two miles south of Cottonwood at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Airport Road. According to Juber, the Moscow woman was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro van northbound, and the Clarkston man was driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma southbound, in whiteout conditions. The Astro lost control, spun out and went into the northbound lane. The Tacoma tried to brake, but due to road conditions was unable to get out of the way and struck the van. A witness helped pull the van out of the roadway to avoid subsequent accidents due to poor visibility conditions.
When driving in such winter conditions, motorists are reminded to slow down and maintain safe following distances.
“Speeds were about 40 mph on both vehicles,” Juber said, “but even doing 25 below the posted speed limit was too fast for that.”
Assisting on the crash were two St. Mary’s Health ambulances, ICSO and the Cottonwood Police Department.
