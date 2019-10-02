Students from throughout the region participated in a career fair on Sept. 19 sponsored by Ida-Lew at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.
Most Popular
Articles
- How a new line of Nez Perce horses came home north of Grangeville
- Health advisory issued for Winchester Lake due to harmful algae bloom
- Guest column: Let’s chart a new strategy for wolves in Idaho
- Cold, snow ‘biggest impacts’ of winter storm set to hit region starting Friday
- Nezperce News: Scarano tapped to play lineman for Lewis-Clark Valley College Football team
- Volleyball: On Rebel Strong night, Rams and Kubs split double-header
- Football: Bulldogs find footing in cold, wet blowout of Priest River
- Kooskia man sentenced for multi-county crime spree
- Grangeville’s Super 8 celebrates 20 years
- Oktoberfest is this week in Grangeville
Images
Videos
Latest News
- MVSD 244: Dominguez to face challenger Reidlen for zone 4
- Kamiah man dies in Monday crash near Dayton, Wash.
- Driver checked at hospital following three-vehicle crash
- Idaho County veterans’ center marks third year
- Kooskia man sentenced for multi-county crime spree
- Three in running for Kooskia mayor
- It's Your Business: Parvo detected in Idaho County; get your dogs vaccinated
- Elk City School highlighted during MVSD 244 board meeting
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.