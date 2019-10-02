Career fair in Cottonwood

Gortsema Motors of Grangeville had a booth at the career fair held recently at the Idaho County Fairgrounds.

 Facebook photo

Students from throughout the region participated in a career fair on Sept. 19 sponsored by Ida-Lew at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.

The Idaho Department of Correction was at the career fair recently held in Cottonwood.

