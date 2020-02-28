BOISE -- The presidents of four of Idaho’s higher education institutions -- Scott Green from the University of Idaho, Dr. Cynthia Pemberton from Lewis-Clark State College, Dr. Kevin Satterlee from Idaho State University and Dr. Marlene Tromp from Boise State University -- gave a presentation on their achievements and upcoming goals to the House Education Committee this week.
All four of the presidents are relatively new in their positions, only elected after a period of mass turnovers in 2017 when each institution’s previous administrators announced their retirement or leave. This change occurred during an era of instability in Idaho’s education system, including struggles in high school go-on rates, rural outreach, state funded scholarships and outcome-based funding formulas.
Last fall, all four institutions announced a freeze on in-state undergraduate tuitions for the 2020-21 school year. Idaho already has one of the least expensive in-state tuition costs nationally, ranking eighth lowest in the country with a variability of only a few hundred dollars. However, attending these institutions is still a financial burden to many students, particularly in rural or low-income regions.
Governor Brad Little asked all state agencies, including colleges and universities, to cut spending by 1 percent this current budget year, and 2 percent from the next. While the Idaho State Board of Education, lawmakers, and presidents recognize the tuition freeze will challenge the institutions, especially those already experiencing budget cuts, the president’s assured the committee that they will persevere.
The University of Idaho particularly is feeling the pain from the tuition freeze and Governor Little’s proposed cuts. The university is facing an estimated $22 million budget deficit, resulting in offering staff early retirement opportunities, cutting budgets, and leaving positions unfilled.
The presidents have strived to foster a strong relationship to better unify Idaho’s colleges and universities. In the meeting they made sure to emphasize their team efforts on challenges like the tuition freeze and budget cuts.
“We are all working from a unified vision, and shared mission. We act for the public good, we produce hope and opportunity, and we prepare an educated and skilled workforce for the employers in our state,” said Satterlee. “We are working towards the goals of a joint cyber security program, of utilizing dual enrollment to impact a go on rate, of fostering research collaborations on finding efficiencies in our system, sharing our system-wide best practices for our students, and stabilizing the funding mechanism for higher education while addressing affordability for all Idaho students.”
