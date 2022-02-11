BOISE - “It’s a really cool part of Idaho’s history that we've been able to be a place where refugees can find hope and rebuild after their own homes are no longer feasible to stay in,” said Holly Beech, Communication Specialist & Media Contact, for the Idaho Office for Refugees.
The Idaho Office of Refugees (IOR) is a non-profit organization that helps support funding, refuge, and safety for people who are forced to leave their homes due to political conflict, discrimination, or ethnic heritage. The annual Idaho Conference on Refugees begins Feb. 28.
Each of the three resettlement agencies in Idaho - the International Rescue Committee, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee in Twin Falls, and the Agency for New Americans in Boise requires a national officiate which are responsible for picking up the refugees at the airport and making sure they have all the services they need to be successful in Idaho.
The Idaho Office for Refugees is known as the “support structure umbrella,” responsible for federal funding, connecting partners, and working toward a stronger state for welcoming refugees and making sure that their services are as strong as possible.
Beech says the IOR “plugs people into different opportunities depending on their interests or skill set.” Idaho citizens have donated furniture, provided rentals, as well as partnered with community organizations to support and help refugees through the difficult process of leaving their hometown to find asylum somewhere else.
“Right now, some of our outreach is centered on people who have rental properties,” she said. “If you have a housing unit that you want to contribute to the cause for a refugee family, that would be a great way for property owners to get involved.”
The Idaho Office for Refugees focuses on connecting with real people and focusing on their own personal stories.
“Maintaining the atmosphere of welcoming the refugees is important for IOR,” Beech said. “It's a very startling, traumatic, depressing thing that people have gone through. They just want to rebuild and feel empowered to take back the ownership of their life and their own decisions. The more that we can be loving, and kind will help make sure that this is an atmosphere where they don't feel like outsiders”
The IOR will be hosting its 14th annual Idaho Conference on Refugees Feb. 28-March 1.
“The goal of the conference is to create an affordable, accessible way for people to come together to grow, connect and learn innovative ideas,” said Beech. The conference promotes equality and inclusion for the people of Idaho.
With the theme this year being, “Belonging beings with us,” Holly reminds us that, “It is a beautiful thing to welcome someone but eventually you want to be on an equal playing field, where I no longer welcome you and it's a mutual belonging where they feel a part of the community.”
Registration for the Idaho Conference on Refugees provides both in-person and virtual-only costs and will close Feb. 18.
