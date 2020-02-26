BOISE – The Constitution Party of Idaho (CP-Idaho) will be holding its 2020 Boise debate for its six presidential candidates this Saturday, Feb. 29, announced state party chairman, Floyd Whitley of Cottonwood.
The event is 1:30-4 p.m. (MT) Teton Room of the library at Hillcrest Shopping Center, 5246 West Overland Road. For those wanting to meet with candidates in an informal setting, a banquet will be held following the debate at Idaho Pizza Company at Hillcrest.
The Boise debate will question the candidates on various concerns, determined by online polling through the summer and fall of 2019. Subjects will range from currency policy to strategic metals, from national defense to defending our family farms.
According to a release from Whitley, “Our debate will not be an interpersonal ‘reality TV’ type of forum. ‘Gotcha’ soundbites and character assassination are not part of the script…. Our candidates are expected to stay within the Boise debate’s protocol in terms of time and in the gravity of the subject matter under questioning.”
In 2016, CP-Idaho engaged in its first presidential debate and primary. This year, it has the following six citizen candidates from across the nation standing in the March 10th presidential primary:
J.R. Myers (of Montana)—a licensed professional counselor
Don Grundmann (of California)—a doctor of chiropractic medicine
Dan Cummings (of Utah)—a medical doctor, family practice and substance abuse
Don Blankenship (of West Virginia)—a corporate mining executive
Samm Tittle (of Virginia)—a businesswoman
Charles Kraut (of Virginia)—a financial advisor
According to Whitley, in terms of relative importance, it should be noted that three candidates (perhaps styled as the Constitution Party ‘front runners’)—J.R. Myers, Don Blankenship and Charles Kraut—will be competing in the March 3, 2020 California ‘Super Tuesday’ primary. The California (AIP) primary takes place one week in front of Idaho’s Primary.
“We hope to have a livestream available of our Boise Debate on Saturday, Feb. 29, which can be piped to California,” he said. “This is the only opportunity for voters there to compare these three candidates. We humor ourselves in thinking that the Boise Debate may actually affect the California ballot.”
All of these candidates have made significant investments in the 2020 campaign, according to Whitley, and they each have a different perspective, based on conservative constitutionalist leadership.
As for the campaigns, Sheila “Samm” Tittle will be campaigning in Idaho (north and south) for several days prior to the debate, and plans to be in Idaho on Primary Night, March 10. Charles Kraut will also be campaigning in the Bose area two days before the debate. J.R. Myers has already campaigned this past fall in Idaho (e.g. Latah County Fair) and has apparently been in contact with CP-Idaho registered voters up north.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.