BOISE — The Department of Finance (DOF) responded to nearly 200 consumer complaints in fiscal year 2020 restoring approximately $39,000 to consumers, as well as pursuing securities enforcement actions resulting in restitution, recission, and judgments exceeding $10 million dollars, and penalties totaling $255,500.
Within the Consumer Finance Bureau, the most common pain point for consumers appeared to be disputed accounts and customer service accounting for roughly 25 percent of complaints filed against institutions regulated by the DOF. Complaints against collection agencies ranked the highest at 23 percent, closely followed by complaints against mortgage servicers and credit unions, at 16 percent.
Sources from which complaint data is compiled reflect that in calendar year 2020, Idaho consumers filed more than 10,000 complaints pertaining to identity theft, Internet, telemarketing, and other consumer related categories. Of those 10,000 complaints, the total amount lost/paid was reported at a staggering $10,300,000. The top two areas wherein Idahoans experienced problems resulting in complaints were online shopping and unsolicited text messages. Demographic data on the complaints filed last year with the Department show that 30 to 39-year-olds were the most frequent complaint filers, closely followed by 50 to 59-year-olds.
Visit the DOF website at: https://finance.idaho.gov/complaints or contact them by telephone at 208-332-8000. Consumers are also encouraged to follow the DOF on Twitter and Facebook to stay informed about financial service trends.
The Department provides free educational presentations on a variety of financial literacy topics including: investment fraud, how to check out your financial professional, using credit wisely, saving and budgeting, first time homebuying, and identity theft prevention. To book one of the free educational presentations or schedule a speaker, contact Celia Kinney at 208-332-8067.
