GRANGEVILLE -- The 2019 Idaho County 4-H Horse Show was held Saturday, July 20, at the Grangeville Border Days Arena. Two dozen 4-H members participated in the show to complete their 4-H project. The judge for the show was Dondi Hilderbrand of Clarkston, Wash., and Klae O’Brien of Moscow was the trail class judge.
4-H members competed in Fitting and Showing, Western, English, and Bareback Equitation, and Hunter/Jumper as well as a Pleasure Trail Course, and Western Games. All competing 4-H’ers were awarded blue, red, or white ribbons. Following is a list of grand champion and reserve champion awards and trophy sponsors.
Fitting & Showing: Idaho County Fair Board
JC: Garret Wren, Reserve: Allana Brandt;
Int. C: Elizabeth Severns, Reserve: Vivian Dahlsrud;
SC: Mattie Lustig, Reserve: Rose Sherrer;
Bareback Equitation: G’ville Border Days Committee
Int. C: Elizabeth Severns, Reserve: Lucas Wren;
SC: Rose Sherrer
Western Equitation: Prairie Equipment Rental
JC: Alanna Brandt, Reserve: Corlene Gibleau;
Int. C: Sarah Lustig, Reserve: Lucas Wren;
SC: Mattie Lustig, Reserve: Erin Chmelik;
Over-all Western Equitation: Prairie Equipment Rental
GC: Mattie Lustig, Reserve: Sarah Lustig;
Ranch Horse Reining: A & D Ranch
Int. C: Elizabeth Severns, Reserve: Sarah Lustig;
SC: Mattie Lustig, Reserve: Rose Sherrer;
Hunt Seat Equitation: Idaho County Fair Board
Int. C: Vivian Dahlsrud, Reserve: Elizabeth Severns;
SC: Erin Chmelik;
Hunter/Jumper: Scott & Michelle Schaeffer
Int. C: Elizabeth Severns, Reserve: Vivian Dahlsrud;
SC: Erin Chmelik;
Trail Class: Linda Carr
JC: Corlene Gibleau, Reserve: Elisabeth Austed;
Int. C: Sarah Lustig, Reserve: Vivian Dahlsrud;
SC: Mattie Lustig, Reserve: Erin Chmelik;
Horse Judging Contest: Jim & Julie Church
Top Junior: Garret Wren, Top Intermediate: Sawyer Fisher, Top Senior: Lauren Graves;
Horse Bowl Team: Mary McPherson
Idaho County Team;
Western Games Division
Flag Race:
JC: Elisabeth Austed, Reserve: Corlene Gibleau;
Int. C: Sarah Lustig, Reserve: Elizabeth Severns;
SC: Rose Sherrer, Reserve: Mattie Lustig;
Keyhole Race:
JC: Elisabeth Austed, Reserve Sabrina Schmaus;
Int. C: Trenton Wren, Reserve: Lucas Wren;
SC: Mattie Lustig;
Figure 8 Race:
JC: Corlene Gibleau, Reserve: Elisabeth Austed;
Int. C: Elizabeth Severns, Reserve: Lucas Wren;
SC: Rose Sherrer, Reserve: Mattie Lustig;
Pole Race:
JC: Elisabeth Austed, Reserve: Sabrina Schmaus;
Int. C: Lucas Wren, Reserve: Noelle Chmelik;
SC: Rose Sherrer, Reserve: Mattie Lustig;
Barrel Race:
JC: Elisabeth Austed, Reserve: Corlene Gibleau;
Int. C: Elizabeth Severns, Reserve: Sarah Lustig;
SC: Mattie Lustig, Reserve: Rose Sherrer
