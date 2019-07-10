Incorporated cities within Idaho County have seen minor population increases – on average nearly 0.9 percent -- in the past two years, according to estimates for 2010 to 2018 recently released by the U.S Census Bureau.
By numbers, the largest increase was in Grangeville, which reported a total 3,200 population in 2018, up 28 from the year prior. The remaining six incorporated communities all saw increases of less than 10.
By City
Cottonwood reported 931 residents in 2018, up eight from the year prior. Last year was also the nine-year high, with the low, 903, reported in 2010. From 2010 to 2018, town population increased five times and was down three times.
Ferdinand increased by one person last year, up from 160 in 2017. The community’s population has remained fairly stable -fluctuating between 159 and 161-- during the past nine years. From 2010 to 2018, town population increased three times, dropped twice, and remained static three times.
For Grangeville, from 2010 to 2018, town population has increased five times and decreased three times.
Kooskia’s 2018 population was 663, up five from the year prior, which is also the nine-year high. The low was 651 reported in 2013. From 2010 to 2018, town population increased five times and dropped three times.
Riggins’ population increased by four last year, up from 415 in 2017. Last year was the nine-year high, with the low of 410 reported in 2016. From 2010 to 2018, town population increased four times, dropped three times and remained static once.
Stites reported 225 people in 2018 (the same as in 2011), up by two from the year prior. The community’s population has remained fairly stable, hovering between 221 and 223 through most of the nine-year period. From 2010 to 2018, town population has increased four times, dropped three times and remained static once.
One more person bumped White Bird’s 2018 population to 94 from the year prior. The community has reported a 93 population for most of the nine-year period, with 94 reported last year, in 2011 and 2012. From 2010 to 2018, town population has remained static five times, increased twice and dropped once.
Within the region, Kamiah dropped by 30 people from 2017 for a total population last year of 1,265, the low for the nine-year period. The year 2017 was the nine-year high at 1,295. From 2010 to 2018, town population was a wash, increasing and decreasing by four each.
