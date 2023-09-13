GRANGEVILLE — The Sept. 5 meeting of the Board of Idaho County Commissioners opened with a discussion about fire mitigation and their uncertainty regarding United States Forest Service’s (USFS) funding through the new Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) program. Although there have been many talks between them, the commissioners are waiting for clarification from the Forest Service on their guidelines before they can commit those funds to the county’s FY2024 budget. In attendance at the meeting were the three commissioners: Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley; also attending were Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy county prosecutor.
There were cuts made to the Title III budget, and Sandi Paul, Idaho County Fire Mitigation Coordinator, expressed her concern to the board about dwindling Title III monies in this year’s budget. Without the GNA contract for 2024, “the number of projects will be reduced,” Paul said, “and without enough work for the county, we might lose our contractors.”
The GNA agreement could provide an additional $395,000 for fire mitigation. If an agreement is reached, the USFS will fund the county to clear land bordering the national forest. The signing deadline for the agreement between Idaho County and the USFS is Monday, Sept. 25.
The Title III funding for Emergency Services salaries prompted Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer to remind the board that there will be “unexpected searches,” and, “you just never know what’s coming up next, and [we] can’t anticipate what resources will be needed.” He added the sheriff’s office has had a “good response from the public to see more law enforcement.” Emergency services salaries are currently funded at last year’s level of $150,000.
The budget hearing was held after these discussions, and changes to the Title III line items were announced as follows:
· travel was eliminated, a cut of $8,000,
· vehicle operating expenses increased from $2,000 to $4,000,
· search and rescue decreased from $150,000 to $60,000,
· fire mitigation projects decreased from $700,000 to $300,000, and
· capital expenses eliminated, a cut of $200,000 (except for vehicles, remaining at $ 1,000).
This brings the proposed Title III budget of $1,300,288 to $604,000. The commissioners will meet at the regular session on Sept. 19 to sign off on the budget.
Other business that followed included Abbie Hudson, Idaho County Tax Collector, who presented the list of six properties whose owners have been three years delinquent in property tax payments. The owners were notified each year and given the opportunity to pay. After three years the properties will now be sold, and the county will recover only the amount owing. Any extra profit beyond the amount owed will be returned to the property owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.