GRANGEVILLE — The Sept. 5 meeting of the Board of Idaho County Commissioners opened with a discussion about fire mitigation and their uncertainty regarding United States Forest Service’s (USFS) funding through the new Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) program. Although there have been many talks between them, the commissioners are waiting for clarification from the Forest Service on their guidelines before they can commit those funds to the county’s FY2024 budget. In attendance at the meeting were the three commissioners: Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley; also attending were Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy county prosecutor.

There were cuts made to the Title III budget, and Sandi Paul, Idaho County Fire Mitigation Coordinator, expressed her concern to the board about dwindling Title III monies in this year’s budget. Without the GNA contract for 2024, “the number of projects will be reduced,” Paul said, “and without enough work for the county, we might lose our contractors.”

