GRANGEVILLE — A portion of the upcoming 2024 county budget was the major topic of the Idaho County Commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 29. Funding provided from the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Act for search and rescue, fire mitigation projects, and backcountry patrols was considered by Commissioners Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsley, and Denis Duman. Also present was County Clerk Kathy Ackerman.
Sandi Paul, Idaho County Fire Mitigation coordinator, updated the board on the status of current Title III projects that have been approved and awarded. The future of fire mitigation projects on private property in the county was discussed as the county considers how to spend the SRS funds remaining, as well as those anticipated in FY2024. Idaho County has received roughly $500,000 in Title III funding through the SRS Act for the past two years. The proposed Title III budget of $1,300,288 will need to be reduced to reflect the actual amount of funding available and anticipated. Discussion regarding the line items that will be trimmed back was continued until the Sept. 5 meeting.
Idaho County also anticipates additional funding for fire mitigation projects through the USFS Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) program. Paul discussed several potential projects in the Salmon River, Red River, Red Segal, Newsome, and Florence areas that could be treated with the GNA funds. The agreement between the USFS and Idaho County is expected by the end of September.
Budgetary needs of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office were discussed with the commission by Sheriff Doug Ulmer, who stated that “the only issue is the cost of search and rescue.” The last search on the Salmon River, for example, cost $4,200 for jet boat use. With hunting season approaching, he anticipates that there will be more searches needed. There are also new backcountry patrols in the Warren, Burgdorf, and Elk City areas with half of the Title III funds for the patrols and the other half for sending deputies out on searches. Expenses are variable. Other actions involving the sheriff’s office included the approval to purchase six grant-funded Lifeloc Breathalyzers, and two Ford F150 pickups at $43,000 a piece to be received by the end of this year.
The commission conducted its budget hearing at the Sept. 5 meeting and adoption will take place next week, Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Meranda Small and Kirstin Jensen of the University of Idaho Extension Office updated the commission on their many activities from a physical education curriculum called “5 for 5” (They presented each commissioner with a pack of cards with an exercise printed on each card) to their travels to various conferences as presenters for their work in mental health education. Funded by grants from the University of Idaho for curricula development, they were involved with the Idaho County Horse Show and 4-H activities like the Clearwater-Latah Carcass contest where students were taught how to judge the quality of skins, the edible amount of meat, and fat content. Future ranchers also learned how meat is graded and how it is made ready for markets. They have also created park and recreation posters and books on Idaho’s state parks. The women have office space in the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville.
Robert Simmons of Simmons Sanitation and Recycling, Kamiah, spoke on the status of the solid waste disposal and recycling site in Cottonwood.
“It will look like the one in Kamiah and will be all enclosed. Vehicles will enter one door and drive out the other,” he said.
There will be dumpsters inside for household (solid) waste. DEQ permits are in the works now. One near Grangeville is planned as well, and when completed all open dumpsters in the county will be removed. One is now under construction for Riggins. Each of the drop-off sites will be staffed during open hours.
