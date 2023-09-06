Idaho County Commission Notes image

GRANGEVILLE — A portion of the upcoming 2024 county budget was the major topic of the Idaho County Commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 29. Funding provided from the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Act for search and rescue, fire mitigation projects, and backcountry patrols was considered by Commissioners Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsley, and Denis Duman. Also present was County Clerk Kathy Ackerman.

Sandi Paul, Idaho County Fire Mitigation coordinator, updated the board on the status of current Title III projects that have been approved and awarded. The future of fire mitigation projects on private property in the county was discussed as the county considers how to spend the SRS funds remaining, as well as those anticipated in FY2024. Idaho County has received roughly $500,000 in Title III funding through the SRS Act for the past two years. The proposed Title III budget of $1,300,288 will need to be reduced to reflect the actual amount of funding available and anticipated. Discussion regarding the line items that will be trimmed back was continued until the Sept. 5 meeting.

