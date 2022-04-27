Idaho County Commission Notes image

April 19, 2022

Guests/Presenters: Ted Lindsley-Maintenance; Cornelius Decker-Variance Request; Skip Brandt-Taxilane Bid Opening, Parking; Doug Ulmer-Recruitment Bonus; Jenni Blake, Dana Harris & Dave Vining-Payette NF Update.

Approvals: Quotes for painting and concrete repair; minutes of the April 12 meeting; Additional Meeting Request; Alcoholic Beverage License-River Dance Lodge; St. Mary’s EMS Grant Support Letter; ICHPC Appointment Letter; Decker Variance (Conditional); Recruitment Bonus Proposal.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

There will be no meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

