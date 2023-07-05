GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners met on June 27. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman participated, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecutor.
The meeting included pledging funds to Ida-Lew, adding property to Idaho County’s tax rolls and opposing a lawsuit concerning four wilderness airstrips.
In response to a written request from Ida-Lew Economic Development Council, the board approved to pledge $8,000 to the group in next year’s budget. The nonprofit organization promotes economic growth in Idaho and Lewis counties.
Don Huff, representing his wife, Terri Huff, who was not present, asked to transfer several parcels of private land from Lewis County tax rolls to Idaho County. As part of a larger piece of land, it has always been taxed in Lewis County, according to Huff. He said Terri and her sister inherited the property from their parents. The request to Idaho County follows a Lewis County subdivision hearing concerning a proposed property split. Discussion of one parcel, known locally as Ferdinand Park, caused concern to neighbors. He believes some misunderstood the term subdivision and envisioned that a bunch of houses would be built there.
Huff said that Lawyer Creek forms the boundary between the counties and the parcels in question are on the Idaho County side of the creek.
“The reality is Idaho County needs to be Idaho County and Lewis County needs to be Lewis County,” Huff said.
Brandt agreed that it made sense. “It seems like a no-brainer, it’s just a matter of the process,” Brandt said.
After discussion, the commissioners approved the addition of the parcels to Idaho County. Assessor’s office staff will coordinate with Lewis County to document the change.
Brandt said he wanted the board to oppose a lawsuit concerning four airstrips in the Frank Church-River of No Return (FCRONR) Wilderness. Brandt characterized the lawsuit as “the environs wanting to close airstrips making wilderness more useless than it is.”
He said he believes the Idaho Recreation Council is filing suit as an intervenor and suggested it might make sense to join their effort or take legal action as Idaho County.
Wilderness Watch, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Friends of the Clearwater and Friends of the Bitterroot filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho on June 20, 2023. It concerns four airstrips in the Big Creek Drainage, tributary to the Middle Fork Salmon River. Referred to as the “Big Creek Four” in the complaint, Dewey Moore, Mile Hi, Simonds and Vines airstrips are all located in Valley County. The Central Idaho Wilderness Act of 1980 (CIWA) grandfathered in certain airstrips in use by the public in 1980. The lawsuit contends these four airstrips are not included because they were not in use or listed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 1980.
At issue is whether the Forest Service has followed applicable laws and management plans in allowing nonemergency use and increased maintenance of the Big Creek Four airstrips. The groups contend that the FCRONR Wilderness management plan directs that the four airstrips are for emergency use only. They cite a dramatic increase in “touch and go” landing and recreational flying in recent years that impair wilderness character and disturb wildlife in the Big Creek drainage.
Jessup questioned whether Idaho County has standing in a lawsuit that only involves lands in Valley County. Brandt said he thought this could set a precedent for other backcountry airstrips. Brandt plans to discuss with Valley County commissioners and Jessup with the Idaho Recreation Council prior to action from Idaho County.
