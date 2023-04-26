GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Board of Commissioners answered questions about the new airport layout plan at their April 18 meeting. They also discussed forming a county recreational advisory committee. The bulk of the meeting included updates on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest projects and discussing opportunities for the county’s participation with the Good Neighbor Authority (GNA).
Airport tenant Mike Hauger questioned commissioners about how the new airport layout plan will affect his hangar.
“The new plan shows my hangar being relocated,” he said. Hauger said he had heard no other hangar lots are available at the airport. He wants to make sure he continues to have a place.
County airport manager Mike Cook addressed Hauger’s concerns. “I haven’t contacted anyone about moving anything,” he said. Cook explained to Hauger that despite his hangar’s location in a zone that won’t allow new construction, existing buildings can remain. Commissioner Ted Lindsley asked about Hauger’s options if the building burned down or was otherwise destroyed. If that happened, he could replace his building in an area roughly 50 feet further south, according to Cook’s explanation of the layout plan.
“I want to throw out the concept of trying to put together a recreation committee or group,” Commissioner Skip Brandt said. He envisions an advisory group that would give guidance on where to push with Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands. “None of us [commissioners] are rabid ATV or UTV riders.”
Commissioner Denis Duman agreed. “I don’t know anyone who’s watching that. You come up to a gate, and it’s shut,” he said.
County Clerk Kathy Ackerman said the airport advisory board has an ordinance that sets how many people are on it, who they represent and defines their role as advisors. She suggested that commissioners develop a similar ordinance to set up the recreation committee.
Cook said that since road and trail closure decisions are made in NEPA documents, the group should review those documents as they are developed. Although the discussion focused on motorized use, the group could include horseback riders, hikers and others.
After discussion, Brandt said he would meet with a handpicked group of people, including Karen Crosby of the Elk City area, to gauge interest in forming the advisory group. He cited the difficulty of finding volunteers for the county’s historic preservation committee and hoped people will volunteer for the recreation group.
To increase the commissioners’ understanding of specific Forest Service projects, Cook has begun inviting some on-the-ground employees to meet with commissioners. Ron Tipton, the Moose Creek District Forest Ranger, and other forest staff provided updates on two vegetation management projects and communication tower expansion.
The Forest Service plans to offer the Lost Mule timber sale in September, according to Dan Fabbi. This will be the first sale resulting from the larger Clear Creek project. The Environmental Impact Statement was signed in 2021. The project is intended to reduce fire risk to the nearby Clearwater community.
“It’s pretty neat to be working that close to town,” Tipton said.
The Green Horse project in the Selway River is designed to address root disease and looper moths, Tipton said. The decision was signed on March 3 and a contractor review was held on April 11. The project includes prescribed fire, commercial timber and reforestation.
Ziply Fiber, an internet provider, has requested Forest Service approval to double the height of their tower on Iron Mountain from 20’ to 40’. Tipton has described the purpose as improving communications, including to Elk City.
With the hopes of using Forest Service GNA, Sandi Paul, the county’s fires mitigation coordinator, continues to delve into rules governing the county’s use of funds. Paul described potential uses of the available funds for brushing/mastication along roads and for fire mitigation and weed treatments on private lands. Tipton suggested she provide a list of specific questions that he and the staff could come prepared with answers to at a future meeting.
