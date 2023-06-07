GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County residents continue to divide their lots, asking for variances to the county’s subdivision ordinance for minor splits. During their May 30 meeting, the Idaho County Board of Commissioners held two public hearings for variance requests. They also met with a group of airport users asking to be more involved in airport development and operations. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecutor.
Commissioners approved Randy Wilson’s request for a variance to split his property along Little Elk Lane just north of Elk City. Nobody testified against the variance. Jessup questioned Wilson and his surveyor, Hunter Edwards, about wells, perc test for septic and providing road access for the additional parcel. Wilson agreed to have parcels B and C perc tested.
The board of commissioners also approved a variance for Mark McColloch to split a 20-acre parcel into two 10-acre lots with the intention of building a house on each. The approval is subject to providing an easement to access the new parcel and requiring a perc test for each parcel. Two neighbors testified, expressing concerns about the variance. Leslie Simler explained she has seen an increase in traffic to 12-15 cars on the single-lane road. With the cumulative effect of previous lot splits in addition to this one, Simler said she would gain eight more neighbors. Simler said she does not have a problem with McColloch, her neighbor and friend, but said the road is a county planning issue, an infrastructure need.
“I don’t want us to continue to fly by the seat of our pants,” Simler said.
Fredrick Andrea said he owns five acres on Simler Lane. Andrea expressed concerns about his view and his desire to use McColloch’s property as a backstop for hunting. He asked McColloch to remove the easement for Simler Road and relocate it off Andrea’s property.
“That easement’s not going nowhere,” McColloch said. He explained the split for the upper parcels adjacent to Andrea is already approved and not part of the current project. “If he shoots an elk on my property, there will be trouble,” said McColloch, suggesting that Andrea hunt on his own land.
Before approving the variance, Brandt expressed concern that people want to regulate their neighbors.
“This is Idaho, this is Idaho County,” he said. “If you want to control your neighbor’s property, buy it; if you want to maintain your view, buy it.”
Jim Artz, chairperson of Idaho County’s airport advisory board, and an enthusiastic group of airport users, met with commissioners. Artz and four others were appointed to fill the board in Dec. 2022. During an hour and half long discussion, Artz expressed frustration at not having any authority and not receiving the requested information.
Much of the discussion focused on a desire to change the proposed location of the pilot’s lounge on the recently completed airport layout plan (ALP). Several airport users said they were not aware of the county’s request for public comment on the plan a year ago.
Brandt pushed back on the idea that the county had not reached out, citing seven newspaper articles in the Idaho County Free Press during the past two years concerning the ALP update. He explained the commissioners deal with a range of issues and do not reach out individually to people who may be interested.
Robin Herrman said there is a pressing need for more T-hangars that accommodate smaller, older planes and hoped the new plan provided that. She hopes to improve communication with the airport manager, Mike Cook, and the board of commissioners about airport projects and operations.
The meeting ended with Artz resigning from the airport advisory board and recommending its abolishment. He suggested that airport users schedule time on future commissioners’ agendas for specific topics. Bryan Mahoney, the only other advisory board member present, did not comment. Jeff Kutsch, Willy Acton, representing the Forest Service aviation interests, and Bob Mager, public works director for the City of Grangeville, also serve on the board.
Ackerman noted that the airport advisory board was established years ago by county resolution so the commissioners would need to remove the ordinance if they want to dissolve the board.
