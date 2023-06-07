Kathy Ackerman mug

Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County residents continue to divide their lots, asking for variances to the county’s subdivision ordinance for minor splits. During their May 30 meeting, the Idaho County Board of Commissioners held two public hearings for variance requests. They also met with a group of airport users asking to be more involved in airport development and operations. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecutor.

Commissioners approved Randy Wilson’s request for a variance to split his property along Little Elk Lane just north of Elk City. Nobody testified against the variance. Jessup questioned Wilson and his surveyor, Hunter Edwards, about wells, perc test for septic and providing road access for the additional parcel. Wilson agreed to have parcels B and C perc tested.

