Kathy Ackerman mug

Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — A road dispute, Hungry Ridge restoration project and Idaho County airport projects comprised several topics discussed at the April 11 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman participated, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecutor.

A landowner’s request for an address in the Tolo Lake area put the county in the middle of a road access dispute. Who has a legal right to use a road, and who will pay for maintenance are at issue with several neighboring property owners. County ordinance 48 requires the county to name roads with more than two residences. The request for a third address can trigger the need to name a road. Jessup explained the county is not in the position to do a title search for every road request. By naming a road or providing an address, the county is not determining who has legal access to use a road, according to Jessup. Commissioners approved a variance to allow county staff to assign a new address to the Esslingers. Jessup encouraged the property owners to resolve their road issues.

