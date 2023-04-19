GRANGEVILLE — A road dispute, Hungry Ridge restoration project and Idaho County airport projects comprised several topics discussed at the April 11 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman participated, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecutor.
A landowner’s request for an address in the Tolo Lake area put the county in the middle of a road access dispute. Who has a legal right to use a road, and who will pay for maintenance are at issue with several neighboring property owners. County ordinance 48 requires the county to name roads with more than two residences. The request for a third address can trigger the need to name a road. Jessup explained the county is not in the position to do a title search for every road request. By naming a road or providing an address, the county is not determining who has legal access to use a road, according to Jessup. Commissioners approved a variance to allow county staff to assign a new address to the Esslingers. Jessup encouraged the property owners to resolve their road issues.
District Ranger Jeff Shinn and other Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest staff updated the board on the status of the Hungry Ridge restoration project, southeast of Grangeville.
“I’ve been here many times talking about this project,” Shinn said. Explaining the Forest Service lost a lawsuit on the issue of old growth, Shinn said his staff spent a lot of time on the ground completing old growth surveys. They used the updated information to complete a supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) to address the judge’s ruling.
NEPA planner Jennie Fischer told the board the 45-day comment period on the SEIS began on March 10. She encouraged them to submit comments specific to the old growth analysis by April 24. Fischer explained the judge directed them to look at the combination of the nearby End of the World project. Portions of both projects are in the same old growth (analysis) unit. Shinn said the Forest Service welcomes comments in favor, as well as comments against the project.
“We can’t predict when the courts will decide,” Shinn said in response to a question from Lindsley about when the first timber sale could begin. The forest sold the run-of-the-mill sale, the first of many timber sales expected to result from the Hungry Ridge analysis. Shinn is anxious for the project to proceed. He said it is good for the community, in addition to reducing wildfire risk.
The board of commissioners selected Gerald Arnzen Architects of Grangeville to develop plans and specifications for a pilots’ lounge at the Idaho county airport. Airport Manager Mike Cook and commissioners Duman and Lindsley reviewed the four submissions prior to recommending Arnzen’s to the board. The contract amount of $30,384 submitted by Arnzen was considerably lower than other bidders. ZGA Architect and Planner, Galloway Architecture Laboratory and Wemhoff Architects also bid on the project. Cook said airport revenues will fund the design work. A separate construction contract would be advertised for the approximately 1,400-square-foot building when funds are available.
In other airport news, engineers Kayla Brown and Hans Swenson, from J-U-B Engineering, discussed a crack-filling and seal-coating project for the airport taxiway and runway. Brown also explained opportunities for future grant funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 that could be used for airport improvements.
