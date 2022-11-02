Kathy Ackerman mug

GRANGEVILLE — Planning and design for an estimated 50-bed Idaho County jail and sheriff’s office is underway. The commissioners selected CRA Architects of Tallahassee, Florida in June after reviewing four proposals. The county owns approximately seven acres of land near the Idaho County airport where the jail could be constructed.

With the recent influx of $10,224,000 from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) appropriated in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, Idaho County Commissioners are now considering constructing a new courthouse in conjunction with the jail. The LATCF money is in addition to the $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county received previously. Although the county anticipated receiving LATCF money, it is about twice as much as expected, according to Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk.

