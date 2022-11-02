GRANGEVILLE — Planning and design for an estimated 50-bed Idaho County jail and sheriff’s office is underway. The commissioners selected CRA Architects of Tallahassee, Florida in June after reviewing four proposals. The county owns approximately seven acres of land near the Idaho County airport where the jail could be constructed.
With the recent influx of $10,224,000 from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) appropriated in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, Idaho County Commissioners are now considering constructing a new courthouse in conjunction with the jail. The LATCF money is in addition to the $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county received previously. Although the county anticipated receiving LATCF money, it is about twice as much as expected, according to Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk.
Idaho County Commissioners and other county staff discussed several options during the Oct. 13 Idaho County Commissioners meeting. They weighed the pros and cons of constructing a new jail/sheriff’s office and courthouse near the airport, versus leaving the courthouse on Main Street and only building the jail/sheriff’s office at the airport site. Ted Lindsley, second district commissioner, advocated for a third option to keep both the jail and courthouse on Main Street, building vertically to fit on the site.
On Oct. 13 Lindsley posted a question on his personal Facebook page: “What do you think of the county courthouse moving out to the airport?” Lindsley said many people responding to his survey favored keeping the courthouse services on Main Street. He then proposed the addition of a multistory parking garage and new jail on the Main Street site.
Comments on Lindsley’s Facebook included a reminder that the courthouse is for the whole county (not just the 20% who live in Grangeville). Support for a new courthouse at the airport location to provide better parking and accessibility also appeared in the comments.
In response to Lindsley’s proposal, Brian Hewson, the Idaho County’s Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, advised the commissioners of the need to provide outdoor recreation for inmates. He confirmed a lack of outdoor recreation is one reason the current jail does not meet standards. The Main Street site would not include space.
“The goal is to build something to pass jail standards,” commissioner Denis Duman reminded people.
Duman and fellow commissioner Skip Brandt both expressed skepticism for building a new jail at the courthouse.
“In my mind, I don’t think the jail belongs on this property,” Duman said, referring to the existing courthouse.
“I don’t think it fits,” Brandt said.
In response to questions about leaving the driver’s license office on Main Street, Sheriff Doug Ulmer said he would like to keep his people together, noting that driver’s license is one person. He said that driver’s license, evidence tech and front office staff can cover for each other if they are in the same building.
Duman discussed the basic renovation required to bring the existing courthouse up to standard including accessibility for people with disabilities and water/sewer functionality. Brandt acknowledged it would be a lot of work and asked, “At what point are you better off starting over?”
Brandt said people may say they want the convenience of the courthouse on Main Street until they find out their taxes will go up.
“We have one-time money, not ongoing money,” Brandt said, referring to the ARPA and LATCF money. He explained paying for the maintenance and additional staffing to operate two buildings would come from future, local property taxes.
Duman has contacted CRA Architects about doing a site assessment at the airport site to consider constructing a courthouse there. Brandt plans to continue the discussion at future meetings.
“We want to do this right the first time,” said Brandt.
