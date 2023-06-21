Sandy Russo photo

GRANGEVILLE — Commissioners Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley participated in the June 13 Board of Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) meeting. Duman led the meeting, in the absence of board chairman Skip Brandt. The Idaho Association of Counties recently elected Duman as their new president. Duman explained that he previously served as the secretary/treasurer of the organization, making his ascension to president preordained. Serving in leadership is a good way to get involved and raises the awareness of Idaho County in the state.

“We are sought out for advice and opinions,” he said.

