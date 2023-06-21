GRANGEVILLE — Commissioners Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley participated in the June 13 Board of Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) meeting. Duman led the meeting, in the absence of board chairman Skip Brandt. The Idaho Association of Counties recently elected Duman as their new president. Duman explained that he previously served as the secretary/treasurer of the organization, making his ascension to president preordained. Serving in leadership is a good way to get involved and raises the awareness of Idaho County in the state.
“We are sought out for advice and opinions,” he said.
Duman noted officials from some other counties envy Idaho County’s planning and zoning process, which has few restrictions. Although he acknowledges that more populated counties need to have more planning and zoning regulations, it can be difficult and expensive for smaller population counties.
The ICC meeting included bid openings for three projects and a presentation from Sandy Russo from the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC). ICC approved the sheriff’s staff requests to purchase drone accessories and to create a fund to accept donations for the K9 program. (The sheriff’s office projects are discussed in detail in a separate article.)
ICC awarded a bid for aggregate to Turner’s, Inc. for $25,675 for the airport taxiway project. Mike Cook, the county’s airport and special projects manager explained this is a cooperative project with the Idaho Department of Transportation.
Knife River submitted the only bid for the Pittsburg Landing Phase II project. Cook will review the bid with John Watson, an engineer with J-U-B Engineering.
Idaho County received bids from two companies for 11 fuel reduction projects in the White Bird and Lightning Creek areas. Projects ranged from 1.5 acres to 12.4 acres, totaling nearly 63 acres. They are designed to reduce wildfire risk on private lands and focused on protecting houses and other structures. Following a recommendation from program coordinator Sandi Paul, the ICC approved awarding one project to Finley’s Tree Service for $4,645 and ten to Rad Mulching for $153,712. Funding is provided through Secure Rural Schools (SRS). Landowners are responsible for maintaining their properties once the initial fuel reduction is complete.
Russo explained UYLC’s mission, “Empowering our youth to create a healthy, drug-free community.” Based in Kamiah, they serve children and teenagers in both Lewis and Idaho counties.
“We are in a war, our kids are struggling,” she said. A retired Clearwater Valley school counselor, Russo serves as a UYLC board member.
Parenting classes, Alateen, a safe home network and free counseling are offered in addition to teen centers in both Kamiah and Kooskia. With the Kamiah School District, including parts of both Lewis and Idaho counties, both teen centers serve Idaho County kids. The centers offer tutoring, homework help and meals, in addition to games and a place to hang out. UYLC also offers free youth and family trips to Silverwood, river rafting, skiing and theater. They also opened a skatepark.
Russo expressed concern that with continued low attendance at the Kooskia Center, they may need to close it by fall. In response to a question from Lindsley about attendance at the centers, Russo explained the Kooskia Center may only have two or three kids while the Kamiah Center has 15-20. She encouraged commissioners to help spread the word about the Kooskia Center.
“That’s an amazing program,” Duman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.