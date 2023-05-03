GRANGEVILLE — The April 25 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included an update from University of Idaho (U of I) Extension, and further discussion of a county recreation committee. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley participated in the meeting, along with county clerk, Kathy Ackerman.
Meranda Small, U of I Extension agent, introduced Stephanie Corbit, the new office manager for U. of I. Extension and the weeds program. Corbit, who began April 5, said she is excited about her new role. She replaced Jill Bruegeman, who recently began her new job as the county’s 4-H coordinator. Corbit later said that she participated in horse 4-H for nine years and appreciated what she learned from the program. Learning how to do 4-H demonstrations and judging helped her overcome shyness as a child.
“I am excited to help the 4-H kids learn and grow,” Corbit said.
Small said the Farm and Forest Fair was successful, with 250 kids from 11 schools participating, Orofino added this year. She thanked the board for their support of the program.
The Three Rivers grazing conference, held in Lewiston on March 28, was also well-attended. Small described four main topics: vegetation monitoring, direct seeding of cover crops, regenerative grazing and virtual fencing. Duman questioned Small on how virtual fencing works.
She explained it’s just like with dogs, the cows wear a collar. If they get too close the collar beeps, then zaps them to discourage crossing the barrier. Small said this is an area of research on the U. of I. campus. Although the technology works well on the prairie and on cropland, it is not ready for timberlands. A handful of people are trying it in Idaho, according to Small, who noted it is costly.
The board continued to debate forming a recreation advisory committee. Brandt suggested a regional group after talking to a few Idaho County people. A Clearwater Basin recreation committee could also include residents from Lewis, Clearwater and Nez Perce counties. He acknowledged people from those counties all recreate on National Forest lands in Idaho County.
“We could get everyone singing from the same hymnbook,” Brandt said.
Duman questioned the wisdom of inviting people from other counties to participate, instead suggesting the single-county model used by Valley County. Brandt cautioned that although the Valley County group began with motorized travel on the national forest, they now work on pickleball courts and bike paths.
“We want to be able to guide the ship,” he said, controlling the direction of the advisory group.
Brandt suggested continuing to discuss the idea. “We’re not ready to come out with anything formal yet,” he said.
