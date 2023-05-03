GRANGEVILLE — The April 25 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included an update from University of Idaho (U of I) Extension, and further discussion of a county recreation committee. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley participated in the meeting, along with county clerk, Kathy Ackerman.

Meranda Small, U of I Extension agent, introduced Stephanie Corbit, the new office manager for U. of I. Extension and the weeds program. Corbit, who began April 5, said she is excited about her new role. She replaced Jill Bruegeman, who recently began her new job as the county’s 4-H coordinator. Corbit later said that she participated in horse 4-H for nine years and appreciated what she learned from the program. Learning how to do 4-H demonstrations and judging helped her overcome shyness as a child.

