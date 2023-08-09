Idaho County Commission Notes image

GRANGEVILLE — During the Aug. 1 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting (ICC), the board approved subdivision variances for two separate properties relative to ordinance 70. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting, along with Bette Polack, deputy county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecuting attorney.

Following a public hearing, the ICC approved a variance for Mark McColloch and Louis McColloch to split a 10-acre lot into two five-acre parcels. The lot is accessed from Tynsdale Road off Fairview Road northeast of Grangeville. They intend to build one speculative (spec) house per parcel.

