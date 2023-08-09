GRANGEVILLE — During the Aug. 1 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting (ICC), the board approved subdivision variances for two separate properties relative to ordinance 70. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting, along with Bette Polack, deputy county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecuting attorney.
Following a public hearing, the ICC approved a variance for Mark McColloch and Louis McColloch to split a 10-acre lot into two five-acre parcels. The lot is accessed from Tynsdale Road off Fairview Road northeast of Grangeville. They intend to build one speculative (spec) house per parcel.
Louis said perc tests passed on both proposed lots and three well reports within a ½ mile radius ranged from 20-100 gallons per minute.
“There seems to be plenty of water out there,” Mark said.
Neighboring landowner Larry Case testified against granting the variance.
“All this dividing up has an impact on the surrounding area,” Case said. “There’s only so much water down there. When are we going to stop dividing up this property?” Case asked the ICC.
“Do we have the ability to tell people they can’t develop their property and new people can’t come in?” Brandt said. He added there are always issues about change.
“It looks like one of the more feasible splits we’ve been presented with,” Duman added.
The ICC also approved a variance for Ray and Madelyn Anderson to split a 1.5-acre parcel north of the Grangeville Truck Route and west of the North State Street right of way. Terri Tackett represented Anderson at the ICC, presenting a letter of authorization. Tackett explained Anderson intends to donate the land to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) to build an animal shelter for short-term housing of dogs and cats. Tackett serves as the president of ARF’s board of directors. She said the Grangeville Highway District has reviewed the road access. Tackett presented a letter from the City of Grangeville stating that ARF will be able to connect to city water and sewer upon request and approval for annexation.
A nearby resident, Michelle Ball, objected to the split, citing concerns about traffic, noise from barking dogs, water pressure and negative effects to her property value. Brandt explained the hearing is to gather evidence why the variance should not be approved. He noted the water was strictly the city and road access from the highway district. Following the meeting, Tackett and Ball discussed the shelter project in greater detail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.