GRANGEVILLE — At the Aug. 17 Idaho County Commissioners meeting, Jerry Zumalt, Idaho County Disaster Management coordinator, explained on behalf of the Riggins ambulance that they are short of volunteers and struggle to fully staff their ambulances (based on his conversation with Cody Killmar from Riggins ambulance). Although they have enough from the transportation reimbursements to cover the equipment costs, they are short in covering compensation for volunteers, according to Zumalt. Riggins ambulance is putting together a budget and hopes to get some assistance from the county in addition to the city of Riggins.
Lead commissioner Skip Brandt explained that Idaho is set up for a taxing structure to fund ambulance districts. “Someone needs to set it up. It’s in Idaho Code,” said Brandt. (Idaho Code title 31, chapter 39 outlines the process to set up an ambulance taxing district.) Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman explained that she can provide a “cheat-sheet” that summarizes the steps to form a district.
Brandt does not believe that a county-wide ambulance district would work.
“The county is too big and spread out,” said Brandt. “The county doesn’t have an ambulance service and we’re not going to have one,” agreed Commissioner Denis Duman. Brandt explained that “most of our ambulances are supported by cities (Riggins, Kooskia, Kamiah). Everyone else thinks it’s their ambulance, but it’s not.”
Zumalt acknowledged that the shortage of volunteers and funds is not unique to the Riggins ambulance; it is also an issue in other parts of the county.
Brandt encouraged Riggins or any other ambulance service to hire an attorney to help them translate the Idaho code and follow the steps to propose a taxing district.
“Of all of the taxing districts, I think ambulance is the most accepted,” said Brandt.
Duman also encouraged the EMS groups to pursue the taxing district. “If you want it so bad, step up to the plate,” Duman said.
Idaho County Veteran services Officer Lucky Gallego explained that he has seen a dramatic increase in clients this year. “I’ve had them coming out of the woodwork, coming to see me,” he explained. He shared that his office has the highest reports and claims filed for north-central Idaho.
Since he began in November 2019, he has seen 1,012 clients with 98 just in the last month. He has helped 310 veterans to enroll in to the VA Healthcare Benefits Program and 298 to file claims.
Gallego meets with veterans both at the outreach center in Grangeville and at his office. The commissioners also approved his request to pay mileage for him to attend the American Legion 102nd National Convention later this month in Phoenix. He plans to attend four classes regarding veterans services. Gallego noted that his other travel expenses are already covered.
Idaho County’s newly hired weed superintendent Joe Slichter and outgoing weed superintendent Connie Jensen-Blyth discussed with commissioners a plan to make a smooth transition. The commissioners approved a service agreement that would allow Jensen-Blyth to finish some projects and be available to assist Slichter get up to speed. Slichter is glad to have the assistance. He said, “Connie and I have been really working really good together, we communicate really well.” Brandt thanked Jensen-Blyth for her work.
