GRANGEVILLE — At the Idaho County Commissioners’ March 14 meeting, a request to deed a portion of the Hillcrest Cemetery to the Grangeville Cemetery District took an unexpected turn when Rich Gribble told commissioners he has considered being buried there. Attorney Cooper Wright, representing the district, explained to the commissioners that the Mennonite Church leaders approached the district about acquiring the cemetery. Wright explained that the county owns a portion of the cemetery located along Highway 13 near Poor Farm Road.
Gribble, who lives on the property next to Hillcrest, questioned whether it would become a private cemetery if the Mennonites acquired it.
“I would hate to see it lost to the public,” Gribble said. He was quick to say he had nothing against the Mennonites and acknowledged they are currently maintaining the cemetery.
Gribble said that it used to be where indigent people from the poor farm were buried. Wright said he believed it was a historic cemetery without any recent burials. The graves appear to be from the late 1930s to early 1940s, marked by small metal plates.
The commissioners agreed that deeding the land to the cemetery district is in the public’s best interest. This could be accomplished through an intergovernmental transfer. The County’s Deputy Prosecutor Matt Jessup explained to Gribble that the county can’t sell plots. He could contact the Grangeville cemetery district about a plot once they own it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.