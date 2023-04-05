Hillcrest Cemetery photo

The entrance to Hillcrest Cemetery.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — At the Idaho County Commissioners’ March 14 meeting, a request to deed a portion of the Hillcrest Cemetery to the Grangeville Cemetery District took an unexpected turn when Rich Gribble told commissioners he has considered being buried there. Attorney Cooper Wright, representing the district, explained to the commissioners that the Mennonite Church leaders approached the district about acquiring the cemetery. Wright explained that the county owns a portion of the cemetery located along Highway 13 near Poor Farm Road.

Gribble, who lives on the property next to Hillcrest, questioned whether it would become a private cemetery if the Mennonites acquired it.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments