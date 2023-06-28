GRANGEVILLE — The June 20 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included receipt of a grant for the historic Riggins schoolhouse, a public hearing for title fees and awarding of a contract for the Pittsburg Landing chip seal project. They also discussed plans for a Milner Trail field trip.
Commissioners Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the State Historical Society to nominate the Riggins School to the National Register of Historic Places. The county received a $7,290 grant for the project through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) through the certified local government (CLG) program. CLG communities are those that show a commitment to historic preservation by adopting a local ordinance and creating a historic preservation commission.
Jamie Edmonson, of the Elk City area, chairs Idaho County’s Historic Preservation Commission, created in 1997. Other members include Bryan Mahoney, Erin Duden, Taffee Schaack and Russell Matson. Mahoney, present at the commissioners meeting, credits Edmonson for working with Salmon River Schools Superintendent Trisha Simonson and others on the successful grant application. According to information provided by Mahoney, an archaeologist will be contracted to prepare the National Register nomination. In 2023 the SHPO funded twelve historic preservation projects in Idaho totaling nearly $100,000.
The board held a public hearing on raising vehicle titles and administrative fees. With no opposition to the proposal during the hearing, commissioners approved the change by passing Idaho County resolution 2023-10. This raises title fees from $3 to $8 and increases the administrative fees from $4.50-$5.
During the hearing, Duman explained the Idaho State legislature this year authorized counties to set fees to cover their costs. He said Idaho County Assessor Kim Nuxoll calculated that county property tax revenues have supplemented the actual costs by $13,000-$15,000 per year.
Continuing improvements to the popular Pittsburg Landing recreation site along the Snake River, the board approved awarding a contract to Knife River for seal coating. Mike Cook, who serves as the county’s special projects and airport manager, said he and John Watson of J-U-B Engineering reviewed Knife River’s bid, finding it satisfactory. Pittsburg Landing Phase II in the amount of $238,662.50 will be completed in 2024.
Commissioners approved an Idaho Parks and Recreation agreement for $167,500 toward the Pittsburg Landing II project. A mix of funds from Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest RAC and Idaho County’s waterways funds will pay for the remainder of the project. The phase II project includes a portion of the access road, parking area and boat trailer parking. This follows the phase I project which seal coated the access road and campground.
To increase the commissioners’ understanding of the historic Milner Trail, they are scheduling a field trip. Duman said he has traveled it, but commissioners Lindsley and Brandt, deputy prosecutor Matt Jessup and county clerk Kathy Ackerman have not.
The board decided on Dec. 27, 2022, to validate the trail. The decision includes the route from the Salmon River to Mt. Idaho. No recent survey was completed prior to designation. Private landowners can petition the county to vacate the portion through their properties.
Jessup explained the trip will be open to the public, as a continuation of a public hearing. With a requirement for 30 days advance notice in the Idaho County Free Press legal notices, the trip will be scheduled in August. He suggested planning in advance where people want to show or discuss issues with the board. These include White Bird Station and Adams Camp where landowners have submitted petitions to vacate. After discussion, the field trip is anticipated to travel from Fish Creek to Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.