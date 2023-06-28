GRANGEVILLE — The June 20 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included receipt of a grant for the historic Riggins schoolhouse, a public hearing for title fees and awarding of a contract for the Pittsburg Landing chip seal project. They also discussed plans for a Milner Trail field trip.

Commissioners Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the State Historical Society to nominate the Riggins School to the National Register of Historic Places. The county received a $7,290 grant for the project through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) through the certified local government (CLG) program. CLG communities are those that show a commitment to historic preservation by adopting a local ordinance and creating a historic preservation commission.

