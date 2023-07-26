GRANGEVILLE — Expanding South Fork Clearwater fishing access, validating a county road near Woodland, and noxious weed concerns were several key topics in recent Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) meetings.
The ICC voiced no objections during their July 11 meeting to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) proposal to acquire private land near Harpster. Zach Swearingen, IDFG wildlife habitat manager, described an opportunity to purchase 1.8 miles of South Fork of the Clearwater River to provide fishermen access for salmon and steelhead, adjacent to the Harpster Hole property, owned by IDFG. The land includes a riverbed to the high-water mark with several pullouts along State Highway 13. IDFG does not plan to allow overnight camping. Following a question from Commissioner Denis Duman, Swearingen assured the ICC that easements would be provided if a private bridge or abutments were located on the parcel.
The ICC decided to validate a portion of road 372 in the Woodland area, following a July 18 public hearing. Kathleen Coiner spoke for the Moon Family Trust, which owns 80 acres west of Tuning Road. She explained they need access to log the land which contains considerable dead and dying timber. Attorney Cooper Wright, representing the trust, said that essentially the right of way was established by the county in 1905.
Joseph Tuning owns the land underlying the road. Although he does not contest the validation of road 372, he would like the trust to share road maintenance costs. Agreeing the land needs to be logged, he expressed concern that 200 logging truck trips would negatively affect the road condition. Duman acknowledged that maintenance of the road is unrelated to the validation. Following ICC’s decision to validate the road under the provision of Idaho Code 40-203A, Commissioner Skip Brandt encouraged Tuning and Coiner to reach an agreement on maintenance.
“I’m winning battles, but losing the war [on weeds],” County Weed Superintendent Joe Slichter said during the July 18 ICC meeting.
Slitcher explained Idaho Code 2407 requires property owners in Idaho to treat noxious weeds on their land. Although the county can spray weeds on private lands, under county regulations, Idaho County only occasionally does this. Slichter acknowledges the Idaho County’s program has a small work force and limited budget for the size of the county and the magnitude of the weed problem.
He appreciates the people who are trying to deal with their weeds. “If I get a call from any landowner, I will come to your place and give you advice,” Slichter said.
He has heard various reasons for people not treating noxious weeds – absentee landowners, lack of awareness or skills, unavailability of contractors, and resistance to government regulation.
“They bought it, they own it, they should deal with it,” said Slichter.
Weed program managers in other counties, such as Latah County issue fines, hold public hearings and eventually place tax liens on properties where weeds are not treated. Slichter said he doesn’t favor such a heavy-handed approach, but wants to encourage people to follow state law. Some people express frustration to Slichter, who say that while they treat their own weeds, their neighbors and the seed source is still there. Slichter said any future enforcement would need to be consistent and fair.
“Most people want to do the right thing, they just don’t know how,” Brandt concluded.
Slichter plans to continue to try to educate people about their responsibility to treat weeds.
“I don’t know how to fix it,” Slichter admitted.
