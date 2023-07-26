Idaho County Commission Notes image

GRANGEVILLE — Expanding South Fork Clearwater fishing access, validating a county road near Woodland, and noxious weed concerns were several key topics in recent Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) meetings.

The ICC voiced no objections during their July 11 meeting to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) proposal to acquire private land near Harpster. Zach Swearingen, IDFG wildlife habitat manager, described an opportunity to purchase 1.8 miles of South Fork of the Clearwater River to provide fishermen access for salmon and steelhead, adjacent to the Harpster Hole property, owned by IDFG. The land includes a riverbed to the high-water mark with several pullouts along State Highway 13. IDFG does not plan to allow overnight camping. Following a question from Commissioner Denis Duman, Swearingen assured the ICC that easements would be provided if a private bridge or abutments were located on the parcel.

