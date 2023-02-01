GRANGEVILLE — Banning TikTok on county devices, opening sealed bids for the jail construction manager, and property tax exemptions were topics of a Jan. 24 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioners Skip Brandt and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting. Denis Duman was absent.
The board passed Idaho County Resolution 2023-05 to prohibit county employees from using TikTok on county-owned computers, cell phones and other devices. TikTok is a social media entity owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. This popular app is used for creating, sharing and viewing short videos. The resolution references FBI warnings about Chinese government influence and prohibitions for use on federal-government devices.
Brandt said there are no known issues with county employees’ use of TikTok, but the county is banning it in order to be consistent with the State of Idaho, which prohibits it on state-owned computers.
Monica Walker, speaking for the sheriff’s department, asked if law enforcement can still use the app, noting that crimes are sometimes on TikTok and videos are used in investigations.
“We watched a lot of them for the Chandler murder,” Walker said.
Brandt said the sheriff’s office could continue to use TikTok. He referred to a statement in the resolution providing an exemption for “bonafide investigatory or law enforcement purposes.” Walker will work with the service provider to limit use to key sheriff’s office staff who may need access.
One contractor, Kenaston Corporation of Lewiston, submitted a proposal in response to the county’s request for qualifications (RFQ) for a construction manager to oversee the jail project. The project, now being described as the sheriff’s office complex and detention facility, is being designed by Florida-based firm, CRA Architects.
After determining that the proposal met the requirements, the board approved sending it to the county’s reviewing committee for a detailed look at Kenaston’s proposal. Their website shows they have completed projects at Lewis-Clark State College and Walla Walla Community College, area churches and businesses in the Lewis Clark Valley.
Ron Funke, the county’s deputy appraisal supervisor, told the board the assessor’s office has received questions about property tax exemptions.
“Where do we go when people ask for exemptions?” Funke asked. “Exemptions aren’t ours to give,” he said, referring to the assessor’s office.
Funke provided commissioners with a listing of exempted properties for their review. He added there is no clear process to return properties to the tax rolls if property owners no longer qualify for exemptions. Exempted properties include federal, state and local government-owned land and properties owned by nonprofit groups.
Matt Jessup, who serves as the county’s civil attorney, said he does not see that the county has an application process for property tax exemptions.
“We should have an application, and we should have a review process,” Brandt said.
Jessup will look for ideas from other counties. The board will discuss the exemption process during their next regular meeting on Feb. 7.
