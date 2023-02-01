GRANGEVILLE — Banning TikTok on county devices, opening sealed bids for the jail construction manager, and property tax exemptions were topics of a Jan. 24 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioners Skip Brandt and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting. Denis Duman was absent.

The board passed Idaho County Resolution 2023-05 to prohibit county employees from using TikTok on county-owned computers, cell phones and other devices. TikTok is a social media entity owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. This popular app is used for creating, sharing and viewing short videos. The resolution references FBI warnings about Chinese government influence and prohibitions for use on federal-government devices.

