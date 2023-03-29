GRANGEVILLE — Following a presentation by the Battle Ridge, Pleasant Valley and Clearwater (BPC) fire department, the Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) agreed to serve as the fiscal sponsor for a BPC grant. This followed a presentation from BPC during the March 21 ICC meeting, explaining the project.

JoAnne McPheeters and Lyle Smith explained that BPC plans to apply for a grant to construct a new fire station at the junction of Sally Ann Road and Clearwater’s Main Street. The volunteer firefighters want to construct a four-bay station to replace the existing two-bay building. Smith explained that would allow them to keep their fire trucks indoors in a heated space. Keeping the equipment out of the weather improves response time and is better for their vehicles. Susanne Smith, Doug Sutton, Nancy Sutton and Don Lewis of BPC also attended the commissioners meeting in support of the project.

