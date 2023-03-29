GRANGEVILLE — Following a presentation by the Battle Ridge, Pleasant Valley and Clearwater (BPC) fire department, the Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) agreed to serve as the fiscal sponsor for a BPC grant. This followed a presentation from BPC during the March 21 ICC meeting, explaining the project.
JoAnne McPheeters and Lyle Smith explained that BPC plans to apply for a grant to construct a new fire station at the junction of Sally Ann Road and Clearwater’s Main Street. The volunteer firefighters want to construct a four-bay station to replace the existing two-bay building. Smith explained that would allow them to keep their fire trucks indoors in a heated space. Keeping the equipment out of the weather improves response time and is better for their vehicles. Susanne Smith, Doug Sutton, Nancy Sutton and Don Lewis of BPC also attended the commissioners meeting in support of the project.
McPheeters, BPC’s grant writer, said a block grant may be available through the Idaho Department of Commerce. The estimated cost for the project is $400,000. Smith said the grant application asks for a city to serve as the sponsor. Since Clearwater is unincorporated, BPC asked the county to sponsor the grant. Although the application is not due until November, BPC is planning ahead McPheeters explained. She noted they are also looking at other grants for the building.
When questioned by Commissioner Denis Duman, Smith confirmed the plans for the building are engineered. A contractor provided a bid that helped BPC determine project costs.
“You’re ahead of the game if you already have plans,” McPheeters said.
In response to a question from Duman about the water source, Lyle explained Clearwater Water District gets its water from Wall Creek.
“We’re very fortunate to have a good water supply,” he said. Two fire hydrants with 140 pounds of pressure are located on Main Street, Clearwater.
“We can fill our larger 2,500-gallon truck in less than 10 minutes,” Smith said.
The group showed the plans and explained the building to the commissioners. A propane heater and a mini split will heat the building. Added features will include a meeting room for training and a specialized washer and dryer for their turnout gear.
