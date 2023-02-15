GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Board of Commissioners approved Kenaston Corporation, of Lewiston, as the construction manager for the new sheriff’s office and detention facility. Denis Duman, the lead county commissioner for the project, recommended the action at the Feb. 7 board meeting. He and the county’s jail committee reviewed Kenaston’s proposal.
“I think he has an excellent proposal here,” Duman said. He noted that it addressed everything the county asked for in the Request for Qualifications (RFQ). Will Rutherford, of CRA Architects, the firm hired last June to design the facility, has great confidence in Kenaston, according to Duman. He said the next step for the project is asking the architect to send a draft drawing to Kenaston so they can develop construction costs.
The board continued discussions with county assessor Kim Nuxoll and deputy assessor Ron Funke about establishing an application process for property tax exemptions for nonprofit organizations. These include properties owned by fraternal and religious organizations and nongovernmental schools. Questions from a landowner led Funke to raise the issue with the board during the Jan. 24 meeting.
Nuxoll and Funke will develop a recommendation for the Feb. 21 commissioners’ meeting. Matt Jessup, the county’s civil attorney, provided the assessor with examples he has reviewed from other counties. In addition to an application for new exemptions and a review of existing ones, an appeals process will be established. County Clerk Kathy Ackerman noted this is required in Idaho statute.
Following the board meeting, the three commissioners shared a few items from their recent trip to Boise for the Idaho Association of Counties legislative conference. Lead county commissioner Skip Brandt explained the session connects officials from different Idaho counties to share information and ideas. A big focus is providing a chance for county officials to meet their legislators to discuss issues.
“The freshmen legislators were really interested in what we had to say,” Duman said. “With roughly 50 percent new legislators this year, the faces have changed a lot.”
Brandt serves as a board member for the Western Interstate Region (WIR) of the National Association of Counties. He focused on some statewide and regional issues during the session. The Greater Idaho movement is gaining traction. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have approved ballot measures in favor of joining Idaho. Following an Idaho house joint memorial in the state affairs committee, Idaho and Oregon legislators will begin discussions, according to Brandt. He said that we already have people from Oregon coming here and driving up housing costs.
“I would rather they bring their dirt (land) with them,” he said.
Duman met with Valley County and the other district 2 counties to discuss forming a solid waste district for the purpose of developing a regional landfill. They gained valuable advice from county leaders who formed the Eastern Idaho Regional solid waste district in 2010. They are beginning construction of a regional landfill in Madison County.
Lindsley attended a session on trends in substance abuse. He said a vaping tax is being considered, which would raise additional funds for education and prevention. The most surprising thing he learned was kids as young as 2nd and 3rd grade are vaping. Seeing vaping on social media can make it look cool to the kids.
With an increase in fentanyl-laced products, Lindsley said, “It’s kind of scary stuff.”
