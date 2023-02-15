Great Idaho graphic

A graphic presented on the Greater Idaho website (www.greateridaho.org) showing Oregon counties that support joining with the Gem State.

 Contributed graphic

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Board of Commissioners approved Kenaston Corporation, of Lewiston, as the construction manager for the new sheriff’s office and detention facility. Denis Duman, the lead county commissioner for the project, recommended the action at the Feb. 7 board meeting. He and the county’s jail committee reviewed Kenaston’s proposal.

“I think he has an excellent proposal here,” Duman said. He noted that it addressed everything the county asked for in the Request for Qualifications (RFQ). Will Rutherford, of CRA Architects, the firm hired last June to design the facility, has great confidence in Kenaston, according to Duman. He said the next step for the project is asking the architect to send a draft drawing to Kenaston so they can develop construction costs.

