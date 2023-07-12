GRANGEVILLE — The July 5 Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) meeting focused mainly on budget presentations from county staff and finalizing plans for the Aug. 7 Milner Trail field trip. The ICC also signed a letter of support for an Idaho County Soil and Water Conservation District (Idaho SWCD) grant proposal for Lawyer’s Creek Watershed. The three commissioners, Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley participated in the meeting, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecuting attorney.

As part of the development of Idaho County’s fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget, department heads presented their proposals. The county auditor/recorder, assessor, county agent, airport, disaster management and road department submitted written budget drafts and discussed major changes. Commissioners plan to provide a cost-of-living increase to county employees with the amount subject to available funding. Insurance cost increases will affect all programs.

