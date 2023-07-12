GRANGEVILLE — The July 5 Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) meeting focused mainly on budget presentations from county staff and finalizing plans for the Aug. 7 Milner Trail field trip. The ICC also signed a letter of support for an Idaho County Soil and Water Conservation District (Idaho SWCD) grant proposal for Lawyer’s Creek Watershed. The three commissioners, Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley participated in the meeting, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecuting attorney.
As part of the development of Idaho County’s fiscal year (FY) 2024 budget, department heads presented their proposals. The county auditor/recorder, assessor, county agent, airport, disaster management and road department submitted written budget drafts and discussed major changes. Commissioners plan to provide a cost-of-living increase to county employees with the amount subject to available funding. Insurance cost increases will affect all programs.
Work on the 2024 budget will continue this summer. A public hearing on the budget is planned for Sept. 5.
Jessup discussed plans for the Milner Trail field trip scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7. (A legal notice of the hearing appeared in the July 5 Idaho County Free Press.) He explained it is a continuation of the May 9 public hearing concerning a petition for vacation. Surveyor Hunter Edwards filed the petition on Jan. 30, 2023, on behalf of seven landowners at Adams Camp and White Bird Station.
The Finding of Fact, conclusions of Law and Order for the validation of the Milner Trail was recorded in county records on Feb. 21, 2023. It documents the ICC’s Dec. 27, 2022 decision to validate the route from Mt. Idaho to the Salmon River. It allows for private landowners to petition to vacate the right of way through their property when “an alternative legal right of way can be established.”
The landowners contend in their petition that alternative rights of way exist. The field trip will provide an opportunity for the landowners and others to testify and provide evidence. Jessup said the county will not provide public transportation, so people who participate will need to travel by private vehicle.
Two stops are scheduled, White Bird Station at 9 a.m. and Adams Camp at noon. An audio recording will be made of any testimony provided. Jessup said at both stops that participants would travel onto the private lands on foot. Landowner Larry Allen added that anyone coming onto the private properties in question will be required to sign a waiver acknowledging they have come for a visit, not to establish access. Jessup said his goal as the attorney is the deal with the least amount of controversy.
Following the field trip, the public hearing will resume the next day, Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Idaho County District Courtroom at 1 p.m.
Elaine Sonnen, of Idaho County’s Soil and Water Conservation District (Idaho SWCD), described a new project to improve water quality in Lawyer’s Creek. The district is applying for $250,000 from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) through the 319 Nonpoint Source grant program.
The project includes 300 acres of tree and brush thinning, construction of 250 feet of corral fencing, 100 linear feet of barbed wire fencing and the development of two water development facilities. The project is projected to reduce 16 tons of sediment per year in Lawyer’s Creek as well as phosphorous and nitrogen. These pollutants are identified in the total maximum daily loads (TMDLs).
Sonnen noted she has six agricultural producers signed up to participate. They would need to provide a 40% match of the funds.
The ICC signed a letter strongly supporting the grant request for the Lawyer’s Creek Livestock BMP-Implementation-Clearwater Basin Advisory Group. The letter noted Idaho SWCD’s vast experience working with local landowners and their proactive approach to implementing Best Management Practices (BMPs).
