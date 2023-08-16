People at Milner Trail hearing on Aug. 8 photo

About 50 people attended the conclusion of the public hearing on the petition to vacate the Milner Trail across Adams Camp and White Bird Station private lands.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — Approximately 50 people attended a Milner Trail public hearing at the Idaho County District Courtroom on Aug. 8. The proceeding concluded a multi-day hearing spanning several months. It began on May 9, 2023, continuing to Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley, County Clerk Kathy Ackerman and Deputy County Prosecutor Matt Jessup participated in the hearing.

Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) held the hearing in response to a petition to vacate portions of the historic Milner Trail across private lands in the Adams Camp and White Bird Station areas. Surveyor Hunter Edwards submitted the petition on Jan. 30, 2023, on behalf of seven landowners. The Aug. 7 portion of the hearing included the ICC hearing evidence onsite at both the White Bird Station and Adams Camp locations.

