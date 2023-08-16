GRANGEVILLE — Approximately 50 people attended a Milner Trail public hearing at the Idaho County District Courtroom on Aug. 8. The proceeding concluded a multi-day hearing spanning several months. It began on May 9, 2023, continuing to Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley, County Clerk Kathy Ackerman and Deputy County Prosecutor Matt Jessup participated in the hearing.
Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) held the hearing in response to a petition to vacate portions of the historic Milner Trail across private lands in the Adams Camp and White Bird Station areas. Surveyor Hunter Edwards submitted the petition on Jan. 30, 2023, on behalf of seven landowners. The Aug. 7 portion of the hearing included the ICC hearing evidence onsite at both the White Bird Station and Adams Camp locations.
Jessup explained the purpose is to consider facts and hear evidence on whether the vacation is in the public interest. He stressed it was not a popularity contest or a vote.
When public testimony for and against the petition concluded on Aug. 8, the ICC unanimously agreed to close the route across the Adams Camp and White Bird Station private lands. They also approved the petition to vacate the route through the same area. The vacation decision included two caveats – gaining Forest Service recognition of suitable alternative rights of way (bypass routes) and verification that all Adams Camp landowners have internal rights of way to their land.
“This has stirred up so much emotion. It’s really sad,” Brandt said, expressing disappointment at the breakdown of relationships in recent months over the Milner Trail. “It’s really disheartening to hear the change of mind from the last time we were in this (court) room,” he continued referring to the Nov. 2022 hearing on the Pathfinders petition to validate the trail.
Input from that hearing led to ICC’s Dec. 27, 2022, decision to validate the Milner Trail from Mt. Idaho to the Salmon River. This included the opportunity for landowners to petition to vacate the portion through their lands. It also included a discussion of bypass routes around private lands.
“Following the validation, property owners who are not entangled in the current use of the trail can petition us to abandon their portion if they choose,” Brandt said at the Dec. meeting.
Shelley Rambo spoke in support of the petition to vacate. She contended the Pathfinders are trying to relitigate ICC’s Dec. decision which provided for private landowners to petition the vacate trail segments through their land.
“The private landowners have done nothing wrong and have acted in good faith.” She added that private landowners were willing to work with the Pathfinders on bypass routes.
Mike Stickles, an Adams Camp landowner, also spoke in support of the petition to vacate. “We didn’t oppose the original petition (to validate the Milner Trail) because you guys told us that we could vacate,” Stickles said to the ICC.
Attorney Samuel Parry representing the Pathfinders argued that his clients had not changed their stance. They want both a Forest Service route with county road as backup.
“We will support reroutes if they are acceptable,” Parry said. He concluded by asking commissioners to address the needs of the petitioners “without throwing the road away forever.”
Jessup will draft a Finding of Fact, Conclusion of Law and Order for the vacation of the Milner Trail across private lands in the vicinity of Adams Camp and White Bird Station to document the ICC’s decision.
