GRANGEVILLE — During their Aug. 1 meeting the Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) denied a request for Idaho County Road and Bridge Department to maintain additional road miles in the Glenwood area. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting, along with Bette Polack, deputy county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecuting attorney.
Tom Olp, a Glenwood area property owner, asked the ICC if snowplowing could be extended further up Glenwood Road. Currently, the county plows Glenwood Road to Yakus Creek, according to Olp. He and a neighbor currently share the snowplowing. Since powerlines were extended to his neighborhood in recent years, many more people have moved up to the area, some of them older folks.
“We get a lot of snow up there,” Olp said. He is asking for help for the safety and peace of mind for people in the subdivision.
“I hear what you’re saying,” Brandt said. He explained that Idaho County includes 12 highway districts and the county maintains just under 500 road miles outside of highway districts. The road department has just more than $1 million shortfall this year.
“I’d love to provide the service, but we just don’t have the money,” Brandt said.
County road maintenance is funded through a combination of the State of Idaho gas tax, Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding from the federal government and a recently added property tax levy. Brandt noted the property tax funding can only be increased by 3% per year. Duman said that beyond needing more money, it is difficult to hire equipment operators who may earn significantly more money on private contracts.
“Almost once a month, someone asks for additional road maintenance because they just moved here,” Brandt said.
The ICC has discussed running an override levy. This would entail asking the voters in the Idaho County Road and Bridge jurisdiction to tax themselves to pay for additional road maintenance. He questioned whether people who choose to live close to town would vote to raise their own taxes so others can move further out.
“The road department is supposed to be service oriented, but what are people willing to pay?” Brandt asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.