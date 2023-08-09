Idaho County Commission Notes image

GRANGEVILLE — During their Aug. 1 meeting the Idaho County Board of Commissioners (ICC) denied a request for Idaho County Road and Bridge Department to maintain additional road miles in the Glenwood area. Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley attended the meeting, along with Bette Polack, deputy county clerk, and Matt Jessup, deputy prosecuting attorney.

Tom Olp, a Glenwood area property owner, asked the ICC if snowplowing could be extended further up Glenwood Road. Currently, the county plows Glenwood Road to Yakus Creek, according to Olp. He and a neighbor currently share the snowplowing. Since powerlines were extended to his neighborhood in recent years, many more people have moved up to the area, some of them older folks.

