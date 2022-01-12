Idaho County Commission Notes image

Dec. 28, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; Robert Simmons-Solid Waste Update; Hunter Edwards-Ironwood Subdivision; Kathy Ackerman-Cell Service Request; Tracy Forsgren-Jail Cameras; Joe Slichter-2020 ISDA Project Fund Request; Skip Brandt and Barb Grimm-Mapping Roby Road Bridge Area.

Approvals: Claims totaling $235,132.96; Minutes of the December 21 meeting; Orders for Cancellation; Alcoholic Beverage Licenses-Canyon Pines RV Resort, Cloningers Marketplace, Clearwater Valley Marketplace; IRON Network Agreement; Wage increases for ICSO Employees-Probation Complete; Vessel Report; Indigent Defense Expenditure Report; Switch from Inland Cellular to Verizon for Road Dept.; and ISDA Project fund requests.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

There will be no meeting of the Idaho County Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

