GRANGEVILLE — Sale of county land, moving forward to build a new pilot’s lounge, a grant application for Pittsburg Landing, plus an update from University of Idaho extension staff were topics addressed at the Jan. 17 Idaho County board of commissioners meeting.
A three-way bidding war for a parcel of county land on lower Battle Creek Road ended with Wayne Jackson purchasing the 0.56-acre property for $9,000. The land is adjacent to Jackson’s property. According to commissioner Skip Brandt, the county had previously purchased the land from Jackson for use as a dumpster site, with the closure of the dumpster site, the county no longer needed the land. Private ownership of the land will return it to the tax rolls, Brandt said earlier.
Commissioners Denis Duman and Brandt voted to move forward, issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for a new airport lounge. Commissioner Ted Lindsley was absent. Duman explained that once they receive proposals they will know the approximate cost. The project may be funded by airport revenue funds and/or Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds (LATCF) authorized in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. Idaho County is slated to receive two payments of $5,112,000 each from the fund, according to the U.S. Treasury website.
The board voted to commit $40,000 of the county’s waterways money as a match for a Pittsburg Landing chip seal project. Marty Gardner, a consultant for the county, is preparing a grant application for the project to be submitted to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. He anticipates applying for $150,000 in the grant. County employee Mike Cook said if they are successful in getting the grant this year, he anticipates completing the project in 2024. Although a grant was previously awarded for the project, it was not completed due to a contractor issue.
Meranda Small and Kirsten Jensen, from the University of Idaho Extension, updated commissioners on their work. Small reported a great turnout for the first North Central Idaho beef school in Cottonwood, which focused on changes to vaccination rules. Beef quality assurance and marketing training is the second beef school training. Small described Idaho County as a “cattle strong” county with 19,000 cattle in herds ranging from 10 to 1,000-plus.
Jensen estimated she has trained 175 people in mental health first aid since becoming a certified trainer last year. She is working with Idaho Forest Group to train key staff at all their locations after management identified the need. The training helps participants identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health or substance abuse. She plans to expand her training options to offer a course specific to people working with children.
