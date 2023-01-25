GRANGEVILLE — Sale of county land, moving forward to build a new pilot’s lounge, a grant application for Pittsburg Landing, plus an update from University of Idaho extension staff were topics addressed at the Jan. 17 Idaho County board of commissioners meeting.

A three-way bidding war for a parcel of county land on lower Battle Creek Road ended with Wayne Jackson purchasing the 0.56-acre property for $9,000. The land is adjacent to Jackson’s property. According to commissioner Skip Brandt, the county had previously purchased the land from Jackson for use as a dumpster site, with the closure of the dumpster site, the county no longer needed the land. Private ownership of the land will return it to the tax rolls, Brandt said earlier.

