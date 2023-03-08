GRANGEVILLE — Progress on sheriff’s office and jail construction, vacating an unused right of way, and veteran services report were some highlights from the Board of Idaho County Commissioners’ Feb. 27 meeting.

“We are off to the races,” Brandt said after the commissioners approved the preconstruction contract for the sheriff’s office and detention complex.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments