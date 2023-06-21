Mike Chlebowski and Mic photo

ICSO Sergeant Mike Chlebowski with K9 Mic at the 2023 Idaho Police Canine Association Conference held earlier this year.

GRANGEVILLE — The Board of Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) approved two Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) requests during the June 13 ICC meeting. Commissioners Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley greenlighted the purchase of drone accessories to help with search and rescue. (Commissioner Skip Brandt did not attend the meeting.) The board also agreed to the creation of a K9 program donation fund.

Stephanie Babb, of ICSO, proposed purchasing a drop system to enable the county’s drone to transport limited water and food to search and rescue targets. Babb explained that although the drone can’t carry much weight, having the ability to carry four water bottles and a few granola bars would assist people while they await rescue. The drone could make additional trips for more supplies as needed.

