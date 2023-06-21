GRANGEVILLE — The Board of Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) approved two Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) requests during the June 13 ICC meeting. Commissioners Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley greenlighted the purchase of drone accessories to help with search and rescue. (Commissioner Skip Brandt did not attend the meeting.) The board also agreed to the creation of a K9 program donation fund.
Stephanie Babb, of ICSO, proposed purchasing a drop system to enable the county’s drone to transport limited water and food to search and rescue targets. Babb explained that although the drone can’t carry much weight, having the ability to carry four water bottles and a few granola bars would assist people while they await rescue. The drone could make additional trips for more supplies as needed.
“That’s a wonderful idea. I fully support that,” Duman said before voting to approve the purchase. The purchase is funded by Title III money from Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funds.
ICSO Sergeant Mike Chlebowski and Deputy Sean Nelson, both of whom work with narcotics detection dogs, were at the meeting. Millie, a Belgian Malinois, partners with Nelson. Chlebowksi handles two German shepherds, Nation and Mic. Chlebowski said their success at getting drugs off the streets provides great public relations for the sheriff’s office.
“We get great feedback from the (ICSO) Facebook posts,” Chlebowski said.
Public support for the program has led to an unusual problem. People have approached both Chlebowski and Nelson, offering to donate money towards ICSO’s K9 program.
“People talk to us when we are out with the dogs,” Chlebowski said. “People want to donate, they see the value,” he added.
Since the county has no mechanism to accept the money, Chlebowski and Nelson can’t take it when offered.
“People are offended,” Nelson said.
“We are not asking for money, people are asking us,” Chlebowski said. He proposed the creation of a K9 donation fund, as a line item in the county’s budget.
Deputy County Prosecutor Matt Jessup said he did not see a problem with the county accepting donations once it is set up in the budget. Jessup noted the county has a precedent for accepting donations with the indigent fund which helps people in the county.
Following approval from the board of commissioners, Duman directed Chlebowski to work with County Clerk Kathy Ackerman to establish the budget line item.
Money donated to the K9 fund would go toward the dogs’ care, training and equipment. In response to a question from Duman, Chlebowski said vehicles used for K9s need modifications to ensure the dog’s safety, keeping them cool. Continuing to grow and expand ICSO’s K9 program is a goal for Chlebowski, who has worked with ICSO’s K9 program since 2006.
“They are very effective at their jobs,” he said of the dogs.
When questioned by Lindsley about the cost of a new dog, Chlebowski explained an untrained dog may cost $5,000-$6,000, while a trained dog is considerably more. ICSO has been fortunate to acquire the last several dogs at no cost. Law enforcement agencies that disband their K9 program or ordinary people have both donated suitable dogs.
“You want an insanely crazy dog,” said Chlebowski.
“I’d like to see a dog with every officer out at night,” Lindsley said. Chlebowski acknowledged that the dogs are trained in handler protection in addition to drug detection.
Chlebowski concluded by telling Duman and Lindsley he appreciates the board’s support of the K9 program in addition to the support from Sheriff Ulmer and Chief Deputy Hewson.
