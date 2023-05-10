Psychologist Ryan Hulbert photo

Psychologist Ryan Hulbert explains to Idaho County Commissioners the logo of EPIC-Empowering People in Communities. The symbol shows the intertwining of the Hearts of the Children and Hearts of the Parents.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — The National Center for Public Lands Counties, the new jail, solid waste fees for tax-exempt properties, EPIC Psychological Services and Hillcrest Cemetery were included in topics discussed during the May 9 Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) meeting. The three commissioners – Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley participated, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, Matt Jessup, deputy prosecutor, and other key staff.

Brandt proposed Idaho County support the formation of a National Center for Public Lands Counties. According to Brandt, the National Association of Counties (NACo) needs additional resources to focus on some key issues important to western counties with large federal landholdings. Specific issues include finding permanent solutions to Secure Rural Schools (SRS) and Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT). Both programs have provided funding to counties that don’t have the ability to tax federal lands. Developing strategies to work with the Bureau of Land Management and the United State Forest Service on land management, as well as the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

