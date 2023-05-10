GRANGEVILLE — The National Center for Public Lands Counties, the new jail, solid waste fees for tax-exempt properties, EPIC Psychological Services and Hillcrest Cemetery were included in topics discussed during the May 9 Idaho County Commissioners (ICC) meeting. The three commissioners – Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley participated, along with Kathy Ackerman, county clerk, Matt Jessup, deputy prosecutor, and other key staff.
Brandt proposed Idaho County support the formation of a National Center for Public Lands Counties. According to Brandt, the National Association of Counties (NACo) needs additional resources to focus on some key issues important to western counties with large federal landholdings. Specific issues include finding permanent solutions to Secure Rural Schools (SRS) and Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT). Both programs have provided funding to counties that don’t have the ability to tax federal lands. Developing strategies to work with the Bureau of Land Management and the United State Forest Service on land management, as well as the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.
The board of commissioners agreed to commit $100,000 of the $10 million-plus in federal funds the county anticipates receiving from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds (LATCF). According to Brandt, the Idaho Association of Counties is asking counties to commit 1% of their LATCF revenues. If enough western states’ counties commit and pool their money, the Center for Public Lands Counties can be established and tied to NACo. It would be paid for through the interest payments on the pooled fund.
Duman discussed work towards the new jail which would be funded by LATCF money. Sheriff Doug Ulmer and Chief Deputy Brian Hewson participated in the discussion. The board of commissioners approved a proposal to scale back the project by splitting out some features as add-ins, an approach favored by the architect and construction manager.
“It’s a good proposal. You can get competitive bids and deal with real numbers,” Hewson said. In response to Brandt’s question about timing, Duman said he expects mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) plans in 45 days. “Sounds like a plan, let’s get this thing moving,” Brandt said.
County Assessor Kim Nuxoll and several appraisers discussed their review of solid waste fees for tax-exempt properties. These include churches, parsonages, schools, hospitals, state and local government and properties owned by nonprofit organizations. Although the landowners may be exempt from property taxes, solid waste is a fee, not a tax. With the goal of treating everyone fairly and consistently, they will work with commissioners at future meetings to update their policies. Duman suggested focusing on two questions.
“Do they generate waste, and do they pay to have it taken away?” Duman said.
Dr. Ryan Hulbert, of Parma, Idaho explained his work as a psychologist through EPIC Psychological Services. “I am also here in the area with a pilot project from the Idaho Department of Correction, to see if my book ‘Driver’s Ed for the Brain’ is effective in reducing stress and trauma among inmates,” Hulbert said.
The Community Enhancement Institute is a nonprofit that provides resources to help people build resiliency to emotional problems, substance abuse and relationship-building. Hulbert’s website https://driversedforthebrain.com/, includes book resources, videos, personal assessments and courses.
Hulbert said he hopes to make the materials available to everyone in Idaho and is reaching out to county leaders. Brandt agreed that mental health issues can affect the whole family. He suggested that Hulbert work through Idaho’s behavioral health boards and agreed to provide Hulbert with contact information for district two.
Commissioners approved transferring the county-owned portion of Hillcrest Cemetery to the Grangeville Cemetery District (GCD). The tiny cemetery is located along U.S. Highway 12 near Poor Farm Road. During the March 14 ICC meeting, Attorney Cooper Wright made the request on behalf of the cemetery district. At that time Wright explained the Mennonite church leaders had approached the district about acquiring the cemetery. The ICC completed an intergovernmental transfer to the GCD by resolution and quit claim deed.
