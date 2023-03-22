Mariah Davy, Bill Arsenault and Dan Musgrave photo

Mariah Davy, Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR) community liaison, Bill Arsenault, KFR chief, and Kamiah Fire District Chief, Dan Musgrave, present the KFR 2022 report and discuss issues with the Idaho County Commissioners.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — The March 14 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included visitors from Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR), CompuNet and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

KFR Chief Bill Arsenault, community liaison Mariah Davy and Kamiah Fire District Chief Dan Musgrave presented the 2022 annual report for fire and ambulance response. Arsenault explained KFR’s call volumes have nearly doubled in two years. KFR responded to 410 calls for service in 2020 and 801 in 2022, including 246 in Idaho County.

