GRANGEVILLE — The March 14 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included visitors from Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR), CompuNet and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
KFR Chief Bill Arsenault, community liaison Mariah Davy and Kamiah Fire District Chief Dan Musgrave presented the 2022 annual report for fire and ambulance response. Arsenault explained KFR’s call volumes have nearly doubled in two years. KFR responded to 410 calls for service in 2020 and 801 in 2022, including 246 in Idaho County.
“I see that number growing,” he said.
Arsenault explained that as the only paramedic available in the area, KFR is called to transport patients from one hospital in the region to another. Ground-based ambulance interfacility transport is needed when patients can’t be transported by aircraft due to inclement weather or unavailability.
Arsenault said he is concerned about inadequate water supply for firefighting, as new housing starts continue in the Beaverslide and other Idaho County lands near Kamiah. The subdivisions do not include fire hydrants or other water supplies or they are limited.
He explained that last year included 12 structure fires in Stites, Kooskia and Kamiah, larger than the normal number. A shift from mutual aid to auto-aid responses would speed up response to fires. With mutual aid, the first fire service to arrive evaluates the situation, then can call for additional assistance. With auto aid, various fire services are dispatched at the same time. Musgrave said that auto-aid agreements can lower the property owners’ fire insurance rates.
Commissioner Denis Duman expressed concern about Stites or Kooskia responding to a call in Kamiah and leaving their own areas uncovered. Commissioner Skip Brandt explained the county doesn’t have jurisdiction. It is up to Stites and Kooskia to sign on to auto-aid if they choose.
Dominic Ponozzo of CompuNet discussed potential cybersecurity improvements for the county’s computer system. He described the need to target those things most at risk and important. This may require a different approach for each department.
“We need to get really creative about data you possess and how valuable it is to protect,” Ponozzo said. Following a general discussion, the board opted for a more detailed discussion in a future executive session.
Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert and key staff members encouraged the board to participate in Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) projects with the forest. The program allows the Forest Service to pay the county to complete agreed-upon work. Weed control, fuel reduction on private lands and ingress/egress routes are key areas for cooperation.
“We already have a robust cooperative weeds program,” Probert said. Expansion of the county’s existing private land fuels reduction program, managed by Sandi Paul, could dramatically increase the number of acres treated under the program. The county could hire additional staff and/or increase contracting to accomplish the work.
Brandt asked about fuel reduction in the Dixie-Comstock area. “From my perspective, that’s the most vulnerable,” he said. Probert agreed with the risks there. “It’s critical to integrate the Forest Service and private lands,” she said.
Signing a 10-year master agreement between the Forest Service and Idaho County is the first step, according to Sara Alberts, the North Idaho GNA Partnership coordinator. She explained supplemental project agreements (SPAs) would describe specific projects.
Following an enthusiastic response from the board of commissioners, county staff will work with Alberts on the master agreement. The county and Forest Service will continue discussions about specific projects.
“For us, it’s exciting, we really want to work with the county,” Probert concluded.
