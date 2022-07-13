June 23 – July 3, 2022
Paul Glen Ailport, 63, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Trapper Dean Allen, 38, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 20 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $315;
Sabrina Kay Bishop, 28, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 30 days (suspended 27 days, credit time 3 days) supervised probation 364 days, $303;
Ryan Jacob Eckert, 43, unlawful fishing, $250;
Rachele M. Edwards, 35, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Mohamed A. El Messoumy, 39, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Chance Parker Ervin, 44, dogs, cats, animals running at large, $72;
Lawrence Vega Garcia, 40, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $141.50;
Ramiro Gonzalez Martinez, 42, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Sam Guzman, 30, evidence-destruction, alteration or concealment, $300;
Sam Guzman, 30, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $200;
Robert B. Hickman, 41, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by passenger, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $115;
Christopher Joel Johnson, 38, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $965;
Kyle Reece Jones, 25, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $263;
Trenton N. Kasper, 23, driving with expired driver’s license, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $232.50;
Mary Ann Keith, 74, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Leonard Kelso, 46, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, fail to register vehicle annually, $198.50;
Becky Jo Kennedy, 46, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Tyler Kenneth Leaton, 19, operate a motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $134.50;
Brandt Riedy McDonough, 33, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $403;
Wayne R. Shears, 46, unlawful fishing, $250;
Scott Anthony Shepherd, 44, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Delana M. Walton, 38, disturbing the peace, $300.
Speeding:
Joshua Lance Chastain, 43, $188.50;
Lane Dewey Dahl, 27, $191.50;
Nicholas Andrade Downey, 21, $155;
Kimberly Ann Ferguson, 50, $155;
Zebulon Boyd Foster, 25, $90;
David E. Friesen, 59, $93;
Ramiro Gonzalez Martinez, 42, $155;
Luis Fernando Jimenez Cortes, 19, $158;
Emory Ronald Jones, 32, $155;
Kyle Reece Jones, 25, $90;
Peter Simon Jung, 50, $90;
Harrison Joseph Kauth, 28, $155;
Becky Jo Kennedy, 46, $155;
Ronnie Joe Nafziger, 74, $155;
Thomas Eugene Nelson, 54, $155;
David James Pilcher, 57, $90;
Charles Kile Vandam, 65, $90;
Connor Bryce Voorhees, 19, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Brit D. Groom (Plaintiff), Robin M. Groom (Defendant), Idaho Trust Bank (Plaintiff), Yvonne K. Peterson (Defendant), Robin M. Groom, Successor Trustee – Land Trust II (Defendant), default judgement in favor of Brit D. Groom and Idaho Trust Bank on July 1, 2022.
Cynthia Dee Rhodes (Defendant) vs. Patrick T. Windsor (Plaintiff), final judgement in favor of Patrick T. Windsor on July 1, 2022.
All unknown owners, heirs, trustees, successor trustees, devisees and persons (Defendant), Elk City Area Alliance, Inc. (Plaintiff), W.J. Noon (Defendant), default judgment in favor of Elk City Area Alliance, Inc. on July 1, 2022.
Divorces:
Amy Missman vs. Vincent G. Missman, petition granted on June 29, 2022.
Janet Hays vs. Michael Hays, petition granted on June 29, 2022.
Cassandra Williams vs. Matthew Williams, petition granted on June 29, 2022.
Marriages:
Nichole Jean McKawn of Troy, Idaho and Raymond Kyle Craig of Grangeville, Idaho.
Sheri Lee Wise and Randall Sherman Reynolds, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Amanda Leanne Kuhnhenn and Graham Brendan Hanlin, both of Clarkston, Idaho.
Jade Erlene O’Brien and Joshua Lawrence Hagen, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Dana Marie Hadley and Jim Robert Martin, both of Riggins, Idaho.
Andrea Michelle Milhous and Cory Dean Ford, both of Emmett, Idaho.
Leslie Jane Decker of Grangeville, Idaho and Adolfo Zacharias Martens of Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico.
