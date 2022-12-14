Nov. 24 – Dec. 4, 2022
Tracy Lee Adams, 50, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months), felony probation 3 years, concurrent with other cases, $539.50;
Patrick M. Brewer, 55, shooting from or across a public highway, $194;
Cynthia Jo Cox, 65, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time 4 days (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 4 days), felony probation 3 years, $439.50;
Cornelius Decker, 59, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Paul Daniel Ely, 41, F/G-wildlife-fail to stop and report at check station, $194;
Brett B. Hayball, 51, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Derek J. Lappe, 50, F/G-birds-fail to leave evidence of sex or species on game birds or animals, $139;
Curtis Tyler Long, 59, fail to display vehicle license plates or stickers, $67;
Jessica Ly, 22, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Kacey Evan McCulley, 45, F/G-wildlife-fail to stop and report at check station, $194;
Kattina Diane Morales-Rodriguez, 37, fail to secure vehicle registration, $67;
Kattina Diane Morales-Rodriguez, 37, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Carson Scott Morrow, 23, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $315;
Steven C. Netz, 34, hunt-fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals, $136;
Steven C. Netz, 34, F/G-violation of infraction rules, regulations and orders, $136;
Theodore W. Netz, 62, F/G-violation of infraction rules, regulations and orders, $139;
Theodore W. Netz, 62, hunt-fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals, $136;
Justin Lucas Nuxoll, 43, motor carrier-over weight (1-1,400 lbs.) for tire width-exceeding allowable load per inch width of tire, $61.50;
Nathan K. Ortloff, 45, F/G possession of more than one game fish outside of established length requirements, $139;
Chad Nathan Owens, 42, F/G-wildlife-fail to stop and report at check station, $194;
Jay Foster Owens, 71, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Johnathan Padron-Rojero, 22, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Kenneth T. Paul, 27, F/G-wildlife-possess or transport wildlife improperly tagged, $198;
Harvey Keith Pearce, 78, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Hunter W. Peebles, 23, F/G possession of more than one game fish outside of established length requirements, $136;
Jerold W. Peebles, 52, F/G-birds-fail to leave evidence of sex or species on game birds or animals, $136;
George Ryan Poster, 35, F/G-fail to leave evidence of sex or species on game birds or animals, $136;
Gabriel Michael Riggs, 26, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Jose G. Rodriuez, 46, F/G hunting or trapping without a license – not big game, $194;
Kyler G. Schroeder, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $490.50;
Bradley W. Tierney, 49, F/G-birds-fail to leave evidence of sex or species on game birds or animals, $139;
Lee Mark Allen Trapp, 37, driving-passing limitation when overtaking on the left, $90.
Speeding:
Ricky Lee Bennett, 69, $90;
Mason Lee Benoit, 17, $155;
Christopher Alan Bolz, 38, $90;
Gregory James Daggett, 24, $90;
William F. Hynes, 41, $90;
Conda J. Lish, 46, $90;
Milton Bradley Mastin, 25, $155;
William Charles McGee, 68, $90;
Cade Curtiss Mckarcher, 20, $90;
Samuel Asher Mcphee, 38, $155;
Yeej Moua, 28, $90;
Thomas James Musto, 43, $93;
Seth Adam Nims, 23, $155;
Alice E. Pendergrass, 64, $93;
Patricia J. Petrick, 40, $93;
Matthew J. Rocha, 39, $90;
Ryan James Smith, 37, $93;
Bonnie J. Stewart, 24, $90;
Thomas Lee Stott, 57, $93;
Hunter Landess Wilcox, 21, 93.
Civil Disposition:
John Xavier Geis (Plaintiff), Lori Dawn Haugen (Plaintiff), heirs, devisees and unknown claimants (Defendant), JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (Defendant), Aleca Renee Manning (Defendant), Kimberly Fiona Manning (Defendant), Mavis H. Manning (Defendant), Stephen Scott Manning (Defendant), Ian R. McClendon (Plaintiff) and Shari Lynn Smith (Plaintiff), default judgment in favor of John Xavier Geis (Plaintiff), Lori Dawn Haugen (Plaintiff), Ian R. McClendon (Plaintiff) and Shari Lynn Smith (Plaintiff) on Dec. 2, 2022.
Divorces:
Daisy O. Shields vs. James B. Shields, petition granted on Nov. 28, 2022.
Lisa C. McAfee vs. William McAfee, petition granted on Nov. 23, 2022.
Yumi C. Nagasaki-Taylor vs. Rocky A. Taylor, petition granted on Nov. 23, 2022.
Patrick Dennis Seiler, Jr. vs. Shannondoah Moriah Seiler, petition granted on Nov. 16, 2022.
Marriage:
Rosella A. Spencer of Riggins, Idaho, and Michael P. Carlson of Lucile, Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.