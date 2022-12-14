District Court image

Nov. 24 – Dec. 4, 2022

Tracy Lee Adams, 50, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months), felony probation 3 years, concurrent with other cases, $539.50;

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments