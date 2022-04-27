April 7 — April 17, 2022
Matthew J. Barber, 54, driving inattentive or careless, $203;
Karyn Michelle Bates, 29, controlled substance-possession of, $400;
Samantha D. Carr, 33, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Terry Dickey, 60, assault-attempt to commit violent injury, jail time 90 days (suspended 78 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
James Richard Douglas, 66, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Chad Davis Fuller, 26, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Shawn Michael Hart, 32, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Rhiannon Celestine Hobbs, 20, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, supervised probation 3 months, $400;
Edward Cody Jirsa, 37, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Richard R. Kersten, 35, driving without privileges, $230;
Vic E. La Doux, 64, fishing without license, $226;
Victoria R. Lamere, 39, operate a motor vehicle without liability insurance, fail to register vehicle annually, $198.50;
Sean P. Nelson, 22, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Kristy Lanette Pilant, 47, driving-following too closely, $90;
Keith M. Rumgay, 87, driving inattentive or careless, $200;
Daniel Mark Sedgwick, 45, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $852;
Andrew Sewchok, 46, driving-passing limitations when overtaking on the left, $90;
Tracy Lyn Spencer, 39, driving without privileges, $325.50;
Tabitha J. Stanger, 50, disturbing the peace, $300;
Rylee Mae Thompson, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400.
Speeding:
Jaydnn Marie Arnold, 18, $90;
Eric Randall Brown, 67, $93;
Julie L. Bush, 47, $90;
Jeroselle Centino Chai, 49, $90;
Kailyn Kyrine Christiansen, 27, $90;
Bobby Eugene Coffman, 55, $93;
Daniel J. Cote, 24, $90;
Kelly Lynn Duff, 50, $90;
Jarred Markus Dupuis, 25, $90;
John Wesley Hale, 33, $188.50;
Shad Michael Jones, 19, $93;
David C. Kieblen, 52, $90;
Ava Brianna Kiester, 18, $90;
Giget Marie Lajoie, 57, $158;
Alura Leigh Lane, 18, $90;
Kaylea Linnea Noel, 26, $90;
Robert S. Olsen, 52, $93;
Jared Val Patterson, 29, $90;
Brady A. Porter, 25, $155;
Jenelle Lauren Richards, 67, $90;
James Lee Roberts, 29, $90;
Jill Corrine Robinson, 27, $90;
Thomas Carl Scully, 55, $90;
Lisa Marie Thompson, 34, $90;
Daniel J. Trankle, 65, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Tina Anderson vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $1,301.52, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 15, 2022.
Janice M. Jones vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $5,130.90, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 15, 2022.
Cavalry Spv I LLC As Assignee Of Citibank NA vs. Arron Macmenamin, $3,456.46, in favor of Cavalry Spv I LLC As Assignee Of Citibank NA on April 15, 2022.
Catherine Cross vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $1,101.89, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 15, 2022.
Debbie Doty vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc., $2,647.26, in favor of Midland Credit Management on April 15, 2022.
Catherine Cross vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $1,557.21, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 15, 2022.
Jessica Gwaltney vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $7,691.69, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 15, 2022.
Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, NA vs. Lynda James, $6,359.55, in favor of Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, NA on April 15, 2022.
Chapman Financial Services vs. Delbert A. Kolb, $3,909.23, in favor of Chapman Financial Services on April 15, 2022.
Jerame Lee vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc., $911.20, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on April 15, 2022.
Divorces:
Brenda Heckman vs. Dean Heckman, petition granted on April 14, 2022.
Marriages:
Stephanie Christine Warren and Jerad Raymond Pfeifer, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Allyona Mae Williams, of Grangeville, Idaho, and Benjamin Carl Larson, of Moses Lake, Wash.
Laurie Ann Howard and Eric Christian Oleson, both of Harpster, Idaho.
Taylor Elizabeth Lustig and Joel Robert Wimer, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Terra Leigh Hampton and Kyrell Campbell Kasanke, both of Clearwater, Idaho.
