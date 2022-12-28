Dec. 8 – 18, 2022
Mariah Shaye Barger, 27, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Robert Jerry August Brandenburg, 28, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Bertoldo Bustos, 33, operate a motor vehicle with restricted license violation-2nd offense, $457.50;
Richard Armand Contreras, 53, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Brian D. Gibson, 48, F/G-birds-fail to leave evidence of sex or species on game birds or animals, $136;
James G. Guffie, 54, F/G-hunt-fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals, $139;
Deanna Hess, 41, vehicle-windshield wipers not in good working condition, $67;
Alexandra Mara Jones, 27, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Bruce A. King, 66, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Stanley R. Klecha, Jr., 70, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
John G. Kummet, 57, F/G-hunt-unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $600;
Casilyn Grace Larimer, 30, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Carol L. Lehmann, 72, motor carrier-over weight (1-4,000 lbs.)-exceed allowable gross loads, $81.50;
Nickolas Isaiah Lujan, 19, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 1 day (credit time 1 day), $250;
Samuel David Maison, 27, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $303;
Elijah Christian Martinson, 19, traffic control device-fail to obey, $90;
Peter Kent McWhorter, 82, driving with expired license, $101;
Jeremy R. Miller, 41, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 179 days, credit time 1 day), driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 24 months, $1,053;
Jeremy R. Miller, 41, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 128 days, credit time 49 days), driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation 24 months, $1,050;
David A. Newenhouse, 40, F/G-game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $200;
Jacob Lee Nielson, 26, driving inattentive or careless, $157.50;
Hailey Jane Norgard, 67, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Hailey Jane Norgard, 67, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Titus Mckenzie Alatalo Oatman, 21, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Joey C. Porter, 49, battery (MIS), jail time 180 days (suspended 90 days, credit time 24 days), supervised probation 12 months, $250;
Joey C. Porter, 49, no contact order violation, jail time 180 days (suspended 90 days, credit time 24 days), supervised probation 12 months, $250;
Stephen K. Rider, Jr., 40, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Robert Howard Smith, 52, malicious injury to property, $200;
Linnea L. Sohrakoff, 57, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Robert Carl Sommerfelt, 53, parking, stopping or standing vehicle on traffic side of vehicle stopped or parked, $46.50;
Christina C. Thomas, 64, F/G-wildlife-possess or transport another’s wildlife without statement or tag, $190;
Mellisa Dawn Thomas, 54, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $67;
Mellisa Dawn Thomas, 54, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Daniel W. Thornton, 41, operate a vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Daniel W. Thornton, 41, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
John Utz, 71, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Lisa Webb, 26, operating vehicle without owner’s consent, jail time 90 days (suspended 60 days), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Lisa Webb, 26, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 90 days (suspended 60 days), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Tracy Rae Williams, 46, traffic control device-fail to obey, $90.
Speeding:
Hayden Joseph Alves, 18, $90; Robert Jerry August Brandenburg, 28, $90; Bertoldo Bustos, 33, $90; Dakota N. Cooper, 30, $90; Brett Matthew Creutz, 31, $90; Christopher R. Grunsky, 27, $90; Christopher Hammerschmith, 48, $93; Lisa Lynn Holes, 52, $90; Samuel David Maison, 27, $93; Titus Mckenzie Alatalo Oatman, 21, $90; Alexia Lauren Points, 20, $180; Kathryn Alana Ralke, 25, $155; Dana Jay Schnepf, 60, $155; Cody Walter Stephen, 24, $90; Ryan Douglas Terry, 24, $90; Daniel W. Thornton, 41, $90; Joel Ephraim Williamson, 43, $155; Thomas Wakefield Wonderlich, 38, $90; Gabriella Woozley, 20, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Mark Burke vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $1,511.04, default judgment in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on Dec. 8, 2022.
City of Cottonwood, an Idaho municipal corporation (Defendant), Debra C. Clark (Plaintiff), Donn L. Clark (Plaintiff), Credit Bureau of Lewiston-Clarkston, Inc., a Washington Corporation (Defendant), Heirs, Devisees, and Legal Representatives of Harold Schnider (Defendant), Heirs, Devisees, and Legal Representatives of Janie Schnider (Defendant), Rusty Lode Properties, LLC, an Idaho limited liability company (Plaintiff), Unknown Owners, Heirs and Devisees (Defendant), default judgment in favor of Debra C. Clark, Donn L. Clark and Rusty Lode Properties, LLC, an Idaho limited liability company on Dec. 14, 2022.
Divorces:
Theresa Jane Campbell vs. Robert Bernerd Hoggatt, petition granted on Dec. 14, 2022.
Brian S. Bytheway vs. Carley V. Bytheway, petition granted on Dec. 15, 2022.
