March 2–12, 2023
Oliver Lamar Allen, 16, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Roger E. Amerman, 65, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, $200;
John Michael Brown, 40, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Cassandra Kimberly Burgess, 32, driving inattentive or careless, $257.50;
Abby Rae Christensen, 31, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Cody S. Cook, 18, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $67;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, disturbing the peace, jail time 30 days (suspended 25 days, credit time 5 days), supervised probation 12 months, $282.50;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, malicious injury to property, jail time 30 days (suspended 25 days, credit time 5 days), supervised probation 12 months, $282.50;
Nicole M. Herrera, 43, driving-improper use of designated lane, $90;
Nicole M. Herrera, 43, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Chad Michael Hill, 50, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended 29 days, credit time 1 day), supervised probation 12 months, $460.50;
Ispandiyar Kairzhan, 25, motor carrier-over length violations, $276;
Nadine Kinskie, 22, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended 29 days, credit time 1 day), supervised probation 12 months, $460.50;
Nicholas Matthew Lorentz, 21, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Kurt Michael Lutz, 31, domestic battery or assault enhancement in the presence of a child, jail time 180 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $187.50;
Anthony Lyle Mcdonald, 59, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Laramy T. Miller, 37, F/G-fail to comply with mandatory check requirements or return unused tags, $136;
Kandace Oatman, 33, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Daniel J. Pogue, 60, driver’s license-operate motor vehicle with Idaho suspension/revocation on valid out-of-state license, $156.50;
Penny J. Rairdon, 44, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Scott Lee Rhodes, 30, telecommunications line-intentional destruction of line or instrument, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $357.50;
Adam David Seyer, 45, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended 29 days, credit time 1 day), supervised probation 12 months, $457.50;
James Allen Shedenhelm, 54, motor carrier-over length violation, $276;
Joshua Wayne Wright, 43, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Steven Joel Wright, 39, pharmacy-possession or use of a legend drug or precursor without authorized prescription/drug order, $400.
Speeding:
Oliver Lamar Allen, 16, $93; Joshua Scott Bostrom, 35, $90; John Michael Brown, 40, $90; Cyndi Ann Enderle, 21, $188.50; Jeffrey John Grzybowski, 53, $155; Jamie Houston Hardwick, 57, $191.50; Clinton William Hays, 51, $90; Kaitlyn Tarisa Kaufman, 19, $90; Justin M. Lichti, 34, $93; Emilio Enrique Pepino Lopez, 43, $90; Dennis Ray Proctor, 67, $155; Michael Ron Reed, 28, $90; Ariel Natalia Rusk, 23, $90; Kenneth Bradley Sedgwick, 31, $90; David Andrew Smith, 56, $155; Taylor James Wampler, 41, $155; Bryant Carl Winchell, 59, $90; Wyatt Andrew Wohlsein, 23, $90.
Civil Disposition:
Ryan Reynolds (Defendant) vs. John M. Viknius (Plaintiff), $4,671.21, default judgment in favor of John M. Viknius on March 7, 2023.
Divorce:
Danielle Wauer vs. David Wauer, petition granted on March 8, 2023.
Marriage:
Gracelyn Gloria Missman and Micah Nathaniel Meyer, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
