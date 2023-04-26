April 6–16, 2023
Eric Rochelle Bennett, 50, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Michael Alan Caddick, 52, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 30 days, $197.50;
Ronald H. Cossey, 61, operate a vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $165.50;
Daniella C. Dockery, 19, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Jake Vincent Fernandez, 28, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Michael L. Fignani, 30, driving with expired driver’s license, $101;
Michelle V. Fisher, 39, pharmacy-possession or use of a legend drug or precursor without authorized prescription/drug order, $400;
Tina M. Grafmyre, 52, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $357.50;
Gene Hankins, Jr., 60, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $279;
Lee G. Joyce, 23, driving inattentive or careless, $200;
Aaron Donald Krauhs, 27, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Aaron Donald Krauhs, 27, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Conor Michael Larsen, 25, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Uriel Miranda Rios, 26, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $276;
Newton Douglas Paul, 19, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $300;
Newton Douglas Paul, 19, driving under the influence-under age 21, jail time 90 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Matthew Frederick Shields, 64, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403;
Jason L. Stacey, 42, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Titus E. Stuart, 41, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Erinn Rebekah Whitmer, 41, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Sara J. Wiemerslage, 63, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $457.50.
Speeding:
Mikhail Reed Agney, 21, $90; Alexa Christine Bersch, 21, $155; Elizabeth Anne Bogle, 35, $93; Nicole A. Bradshaw, 56, $90; Shannan Kathleen Doherty, 54, $90; Vernon P. Kingston, 57, $90; Michael A. Paulson, 30, $155; Oshae Lashon Perez, 26, $90; Aliyah Janelle Poxleitner, 19, $90; Patrick Lawrence Roos, 55, $158; Theodore Alan Ernst Sarvata, 51, $90; Kaden W. Schoenthal, 26, $155; Ethan James Thompson, 17, $90; Martin Allen Warren, 34, $90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.